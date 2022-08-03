Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Oleic Acid is a fatty acid that occurs naturally in various animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is an odorless, colorless oil, although commercial samples may be yellowish. In chemical terms, oleic acid is classified as a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, abbreviated with a lipid number of 18:1 cis-9. It has the formula CH3(CH2)7CH=CH(CH2)7COOH. The term “oleic” means related to, or derived from, olive oil which is predominantly composed of oleic acid.

Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) key players include pt. musim mas, Wilmar Group, PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals, KLK OLEO, etc.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by China, and USA, both have a share over 20 percent.

In terms of product, Commercial Grades is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cosmetics, followed by Intermediate, Plastic, Textiles and Leathers, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market

In 2020, the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market size was US$ 11770 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14780 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Scope and Market Size

Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is segmented into

Premium Grades

Commercial Grades

Segment by Application, the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is segmented into

Cosmetics

Intermediate

Plastic

Textiles and Leathers

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Share Analysis

Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) product introduction, recent developments, Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

pt. musim mas

PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia

Cisadane Raya Chemicals

Eastman

VVF – Fatty Acids

emeryoleo

Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia

pacificoleo

KLK OLEO

Southern Acids Industries

Sichuan Tianyu

Jiangsu jin ma

Akzonobel(Shandong base)

Wilmar Group

IOI Oleochemical

Oleon

Kao

Godrej Industries

