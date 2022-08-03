Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Oleic Acid is a fatty acid that occurs naturally in various animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is an odorless, colorless oil, although commercial samples may be yellowish. In chemical terms, oleic acid is classified as a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, abbreviated with a lipid number of 18:1 cis-9. It has the formula CH3(CH2)7CH=CH(CH2)7COOH. The term “oleic” means related to, or derived from, olive oil which is predominantly composed of oleic acid.
Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) key players include pt. musim mas, Wilmar Group, PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals, KLK OLEO, etc.
Europe is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by China, and USA, both have a share over 20 percent.
In terms of product, Commercial Grades is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cosmetics, followed by Intermediate, Plastic, Textiles and Leathers, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market
In 2020, the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market size was US$ 11770 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14780 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.
Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Scope and Market Size
Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is segmented into
Premium Grades
Commercial Grades
Segment by Application, the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is segmented into
Cosmetics
Intermediate
Plastic
Textiles and Leathers
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Share Analysis
Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) product introduction, recent developments, Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
pt. musim mas
PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals
PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia
Cisadane Raya Chemicals
Eastman
VVF – Fatty Acids
emeryoleo
Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia
pacificoleo
KLK OLEO
Southern Acids Industries
Sichuan Tianyu
Jiangsu jin ma
Akzonobel(Shandong base)
Wilmar Group
IOI Oleochemical
Oleon
Kao
Godrej Industries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Premium Grades
1.2.3 Commercial Grades
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Intermediate
1.3.4 Plastic
1.3.5 Textiles and Leathers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue Market Share by Region (201
