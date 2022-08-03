Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Function
Anti-Aging
Reparation
Moisturizing
Whitening
Anti-Hair Loss
Others
Segment by Application
Skin
Hair
Lips
Tooth
By Company
SEQENS GROUP
Innospec
COBIOSA
Kolmar BNH
Kao Corporation
BASF
Croda
Ashland
AAK Personal Care
Sensient Cosmetic Technologies
Berg + Schmidt
Symrise
NV Organics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Cosmetic Ingredients
1.2 Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Segment by Function
1.2.1 Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Function 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Anti-Aging
1.2.3 Reparation
1.2.4 Moisturizing
1.2.5 Whitening
1.2.6 Anti-Hair Loss
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Skin
1.3.3 Hair
1.3.4 Lips
1.3.5 Tooth
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
