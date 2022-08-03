Uncategorized

Global Specialty Surfactants Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Specialty Surfactants market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Anionic surfactant

Cationic surfactant

Amphoteric surfactant

Nonionic surfactant

Segment by Application

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating

Others

By Company

BASF

Stepan

Zanyu Technology

Huntsman

Solvay

Sasol

Evonik

Lion

Resun-Auway

Clariant

DowDuPont

AkzoNobel

Kao

Croda

Sinolight

Unger

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Aarti Industries

Flowers Song Fine Chemical

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Surfactants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Anionic surfactant
1.2.3 Cationic surfactant
1.2.4 Amphoteric surfactant
1.2.5 Nonionic surfactant
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Detergent
1.3.3 Textile
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Mining
1.3.6 Paint & Coating
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Specialty Surfactants Production
2.1 Global Specialty Surfactants Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Specialty Surfactants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Specialty Surfactants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Specialty Surfactants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Specialty Surfactants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

3 Global Specialty Surfactants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Specialty Surfactants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Specialty Surfactants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Specialty Surfactants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Specialty Surfactants Regions by Sales
 

 

