Global Industrial Antifungal Agents Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Industrial Antifungal Agents are chemicals used to prevent the adverse consequences of microbiological activity in processes and products. They are targeted against bacteria, mold, and fungi. They are found in swimming pool sanitizers, cooling water treatments, metalworking, petroleum recovery, pulp and paper processing, paint, caulks and adhesives, laundry sanitizers, textiles, plastics, and cosmetics. This article lists and discusses materials used and their statuses, as well as formerly used agents and biocides under development.

DowDuPont, BASF, Microban, Thomson Research Associates, Ishizuka Glass Group, Toagosei, Lonza, Sinanen Zeomic, Koa Glass, Milliken, iHeir, WAGA-BIOLOGY, Sciessent, Addmaster , SANITIZED AG are the main manufacturers of Industrial Antifungal Agents in the market currently; DowDuPont is the largest manufacturer in this market. The market competition is fierce. Asia Pacific and Europe are by far the largest markets for industrial antifungal agents, accounting for 40% and 20% of the global market, respectively.

In 2020, the global Industrial Antifungal Agents market size was US$ 1784.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2596 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

Industrial Antifungal Agents market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Antifungal Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Industrial Antifungal Agents was widely used in plastic industry, holding 35% market share in 2018.

Industrial Antifungal Agents market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Antifungal Agents product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Antifungal Agents sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

