Global Polymer Nanofiber Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Polymer nanofibers are ultra-fine fibers with very small diameters, ranging from a few nanometers to over 1000 nanometers. Due to their large surface area per unit mass and small pore size, polymer nanofibers possess many unique properties.
North America occupied the most market share of about 35.5%, followed by Japan with 29% market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polymer Nanofiber Market
In 2020, the global Polymer Nanofiber market size was US$ 429.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1259.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Polymer Nanofiber Scope and Market Size
Polymer Nanofiber market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymer Nanofiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polymer Nanofiber market is segmented into
200-500 nm
500-800 nm
800-1000 nm
In 2018, 500-800 nm accounted for a major share of 45% the global polymer nanofiber market, this product segment is poised to reach 344 million US$ by 2026 from 112 million US$ in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Polymer Nanofiber market is segmented into
Filtration
Medicine and Biotechnology
Energy
Other
By application, filtration is the largest segment, with market share of 39% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polymer Nanofiber Market Share Analysis
Polymer Nanofiber market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polymer Nanofiber product introduction, recent developments, Polymer Nanofiber sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Espin Technologies
Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Dupont
Hollingsworth & Vose
Donaldson
Teijin
Toray Industries
Asahi Kasei
JXTG Energy
Finetex EnE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymer Nanofiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymer Nanofiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 <200 nm
1.2.3 200-500 nm
1.2.4 500-800 nm
1.2.5 800-1000 nm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymer Nanofiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Filtration
1.3.3 Medicine and Biotechnology
1.3.4 Energy
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polymer Nanofiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polymer Nanofiber Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polymer Nanofiber Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polymer Nanofiber Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polymer Nanofiber Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polymer Nanofiber Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polymer Nanofiber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polymer Nanofiber Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polymer Nanofiber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polymer Nanofiber Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Polymer Nanofiber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Polymer Nanofiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Polymer Nanofiber by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Polymer Nanofiber Manufacturer
