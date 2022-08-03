Global Polymer Nanofiber Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polymer nanofibers are ultra-fine fibers with very small diameters, ranging from a few nanometers to over 1000 nanometers. Due to their large surface area per unit mass and small pore size, polymer nanofibers possess many unique properties.

North America occupied the most market share of about 35.5%, followed by Japan with 29% market share.

In 2020, the global Polymer Nanofiber market size was US$ 429.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1259.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2027.

Polymer Nanofiber market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymer Nanofiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

200-500 nm

500-800 nm

800-1000 nm

In 2018, 500-800 nm accounted for a major share of 45% the global polymer nanofiber market, this product segment is poised to reach 344 million US$ by 2026 from 112 million US$ in 2018.

Filtration

Medicine and Biotechnology

Energy

Other

By application, filtration is the largest segment, with market share of 39% in 2018.

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Polymer Nanofiber market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polymer Nanofiber product introduction, recent developments, Polymer Nanofiber sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Espin Technologies

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Dupont

Hollingsworth & Vose

Donaldson

Teijin

Toray Industries

Asahi Kasei

JXTG Energy

Finetex EnE

