Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
1, 4-Diisopropylbenzene, also known as para-diisopropyl benzene, is a chemical intermediate consisting of a benzene ring and two antithetic propyl groups.
Eastman is the world's largest producer with a market share of about 68.65%. Followed by Goodyear, with a market share of about 23% in 2018.
In 2020, the global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene market size was US$ 5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.
1,4-Diisopropylbenzene market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
1,4-diisopropylbenzene 98.7% type dominate the market in 2019, which account for more than 91% market share.
Stabilizer holds an important consumption share in terms of applications with a market share of about 46.73% in 2019.
1,4-Diisopropylbenzene market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene product introduction, recent developments, 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
