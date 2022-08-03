Global and United States Metal-matrix Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Metal-matrix composite material is a composite material which is made of metal and its alloy as matrix and artificially combined with one or more metal or non-metal reinforcing phases.
Segment by Type
Powder Metallurgy
Liquid-permeable
Foundry
Deposition Technology
Segment by Application
Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Materion Corporation(U.S.)
3M(U.S.)
CPS Technologies Corporation(U.S.)
Metal Cast Technologies(U.S.)
GKN Sinter Metals(U.K.)
Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH(Germany)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal-matrix Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal-matrix Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Powder Metallurgy
1.2.3 Liquid-permeable
1.2.4 Foundry
1.2.5 Deposition Technology
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal-matrix Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Metal-matrix Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Metal-matrix Composites Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Metal-matrix Composites Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Metal-matrix Composites, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Metal-matrix Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Metal-matrix Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Metal-matrix Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Metal-matrix Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Metal-matrix Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Metal-matrix Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Metal-matrix Composites Competitor Landscape by Players
