Global and Japan Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Aromatic solvent for clarifying colorless liquid, toxic. It is commonly used as a solvent for advanced baking paint, pesticide emulsion and rubber resin.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent market.
In 2020, the global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Scope and Market Size
Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Benzene
Toluene
Xylene
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Oilfield Chemicals
Automotive
Paint & Coatings
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Exxon Mobil Corporatio
UOP LLC
Royal Dutch Shell
Eastman Chemical Company
BASF SE
Lyondellbasell Industries N.V
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Benzene
1.2.3 Toluene
1.2.4 Xylene
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Oilfield Chemicals
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Paint & Coatings
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvent Com
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/