pH & ORP Sensors Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global pH & ORP Sensors Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global pH & ORP Sensors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 576.12 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 847.42 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Analog Sensors accounting for 54.88% of the pH & ORP Sensors global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 424.94 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.20% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Waste Water segment is altered to an 7.25% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China pH & ORP Sensors market size was US$ 57.00 million in 2021, while the US and Europe pH & ORP Sensors were US$ 143.48 million and US$ 162.90 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 26.19% in 2021, while China and Europe are 10.41% and 29.74% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 14.34% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 11.86% through the analysis period. Japan and South Korea are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 5.46%, and 5.18% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe pH & ORP Sensors landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 47.27 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of pH & ORP Sensors include ABB, Mettler Toledo, GF Piping Systems, Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell and Yokogawa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 54.18% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the pH & ORP Sensors production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of pH & ORP Sensors by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371124/ph-orp-sensors

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ABB

Mettler Toledo

GF Piping Systems

Endress+Hauser

Emerson

Honeywell

Yokogawa

Schneider Electric

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Xylem

Hamilton

Hach

Burkert

AMETEK (Barben Analytical)

Sensorex

GMM Pfaudler

Walchem

Turtle Tough

Analytical Technology

pH & ORP Sensors Market Segment by Type

Digital Sensors

Analog Sensors

pH & ORP Sensors Market Segment by Application

Waste Water

Pure Water

Drinking Water

Others

The report on the pH & ORP Sensors market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global pH & ORP Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of pH & ORP Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global pH & ORP Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the pH & ORP Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of pH & ORP Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 pH & ORP Sensors Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Digital Sensors 3

1.2.3 Analog Sensors 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Waste Water 5

1.3.3 Pure Water 6

1.3.4 Drinking Water 6

1.3.5 Others 6

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Production 9

2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9

2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Production by Region 10

2.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10

2.2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.3 North America 13

2.4 Europe 14

2.5 China 15

2.6 Japan 16

3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 17

3.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18

3.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19

3.4 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Region 20

3.4.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2022) 20

3.4.2 Global Sales pH & ORP Sensors by Region (2023-2028) 21

3.5 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region 22

3.5.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 22

3.5.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 23

3.6 North America 24

3.7 Europe 26

3.8 Asia-Pacific 28

3.9 Latin America 30

3.10 Middle East & Africa 32

4 Competition by Manufacturers 34

4.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Manufacturers 34

4.1.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.1.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of pH & ORP Sensors in 2021 35

4.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers 36

4.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

4.2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by pH & ORP Sensors Revenue in 2021 38

4.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 40

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 40

4.4.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40

4.4.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 42

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 44

5 Market Size by Type 45

5.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Type 45

5.1.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.1.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.1.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Type 46

5.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 47

5.2.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

5.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price by Type 48

5.3.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price by Type (2017-2022) 48

5.3.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 48

6 Market Size By Application 49

6.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales By Application 49

6.1.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historical Sales By Application (2017-2022) 49

6.1.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Sales By Application (2023-2028) 49

6.1.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Market Share By Application (2017-2028) 49

6.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue By Application 51

6.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historical Revenue By Application (2017-2022) 51

6.2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Revenue By Application (2023-2028) 51

6.2.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue Market Share By Application (2017-2028) 51

6.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price By Application 52

6.3.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price By Application (2017-2022) 52

6.3.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price Forecast By Application (2023-2028) 53

7 North America 54

7.1 North America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 54

7.2 North America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 54

7.3 North America pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country 55

7.3.1 North America pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 North America pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.3 U.S. 57

7.3.4 Canada 58

8 Europe 59

8.1 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 59

8.2 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 59

8.3 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Country 60

8.3.1 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 60

8.3.2 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 61

8.3.3 Germany 63

8.3.4 France 64

8.3.5 U.K. 65

8.3.6 Italy 66

8.3.7 Russia 67

9 Asia Pacific 68

9.1 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 68

9.2 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 68

9.3 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Region 69

9.3.1 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2028) 69

9.3.2 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 71

9.3.3 China 72

9.3.4 Japan 73

9.3.5 South Korea 74

9.3.6 India 75

9.3.7 Australia 76

9.3.8 Taiwan 77

9.3.9 Indonesia 78

9.3.10 Thailand 79

9.3.11 Malaysia 80

10 Latin America 81

10.1 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 81

10.2 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 81

10.3 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Country 82

10.3.1 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 82

10.3.2 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 83

10.3.3 Mexico 85

10.3.4 Brazil 86

10.3.5 Argentina 87

11 Middle East and Africa 88

11.1 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 88

11.2 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 89

11.3 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Country 90

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 90

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 91

11.3.3 Turkey 93

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 94

11.3.5 UAE 95

12 Corporate Profile 96

12.1 ABB 96

12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 96

12.1.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 97

12.1.3 ABB pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 97

12.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 98

12.2 Mettler Toledo 98

12.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 98

12.2.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 99

12.2.3 Mettler Toledo pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 99

12.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 100

12.3 GF Piping Systems 100

12.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 100

12.3.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 101

12.3.3 GF Piping Systems pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 102

12.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 102

12.4 Endress+Hauser 102

12.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 102

12.4.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 103

12.4.3 Endress+Hauser pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 104

12.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 104

12.5 Emerson 104

12.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 104

12.5.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 105

12.5.3 Emerson pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 105

12.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 106

12.6 Honeywell 106

12.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 106

12.6.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 107

12.6.3 Honeywell pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 107

12.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 108

12.7 Yokogawa 108

12.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 108

12.7.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 109

12.7.3 Yokogawa pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 109

12.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 110

12.8 Schneider Electric 110

12.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 110

12.8.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 111

12.8.3 Schneider Electric pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 111

12.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 112

12.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific 112

12.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 112

12.9.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 113

12.9.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 113

12.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 114

12.10 Xylem 114

12.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 114

12.10.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 115

12.10.3 Xylem pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 115

12.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 116

12.11 Hamilton 116

12.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 116

12.11.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 117

12.11.3 Hamilton pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 117

12.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 117

12.12 Hach 118

12.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 118

12.12.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 119

12.12.3 Hach pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 119

12.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 119

12.13 Burkert 120

12.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 120

12.13.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 121

12.13.3 Burkert pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 122

12.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 122

12.14 AMETEK (Barben Analytical) 122

12.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 122

12.14.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 123

12.14.3 AMETEK (Barben Analytical) pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 124

12.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 124

12.15 Sensorex 125

12.15.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 125

12.15.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 126

12.15.3 Sensorex pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 126

12.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview 127

12.16 GMM Pfaudler 127

12.16.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 127

12.16.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 128

12.16.3 GMM Pfaudler pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 128

12.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview 129

12.17 Walchem 129

12.17.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 129

12.17.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 130

12.17.3 Walchem pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 131

12.17.4 Main Business/Business Overview 131

12.18 Turtle Tough 131

12.18.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 131

12.18.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 132

12.18.3 Turtle Tough pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 133

12.18.4 Main Business/Business Overview 133

12.19 Analytical Technology 133

12.19.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 133

12.19.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 134

12.19.3 Analytical Technology pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 134

12.19.4 Main Business/Business Overview 135

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 136

13.1 pH & ORP Sensors Industry Chain Analysis 136

13.2 pH & ORP Sensors Key Raw Materials 136

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 136

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 137

13.3 pH & ORP Sensors Production Mode & Process 138

13.4 pH & ORP Sensors Sales and Marketing 138

13.4.1 pH & ORP Sensors Distributors 138

13.5 pH & ORP Sensors Customers 140

14 pH & ORP Sensors Market Dynamics 141

14.1.1 pH & ORP Sensors Industry Trends 141

14.1.2 pH & ORP Sensors Market Drivers 141

14.1.3 pH & ORP Sensors Market Challenges 142

14.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 142

15 Key Findings in the Global pH & ORP Sensors Study 144

16 Appendix 145

16.1 Research Methodology 145

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 145

16.1.2 Data Source 148

16.2 Author Details 151

16.3 Disclaimer 151

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371124/ph-orp-sensors

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States