pH & ORP Sensors Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global pH & ORP Sensors Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global pH & ORP Sensors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 576.12 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 847.42 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Analog Sensors accounting for 54.88% of the pH & ORP Sensors global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 424.94 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.20% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Waste Water segment is altered to an 7.25% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China pH & ORP Sensors market size was US$ 57.00 million in 2021, while the US and Europe pH & ORP Sensors were US$ 143.48 million and US$ 162.90 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 26.19% in 2021, while China and Europe are 10.41% and 29.74% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 14.34% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 11.86% through the analysis period. Japan and South Korea are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 5.46%, and 5.18% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe pH & ORP Sensors landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 47.27 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of pH & ORP Sensors include ABB, Mettler Toledo, GF Piping Systems, Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell and Yokogawa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 54.18% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the pH & ORP Sensors production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of pH & ORP Sensors by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371124/ph-orp-sensors
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
ABB
Mettler Toledo
GF Piping Systems
Endress+Hauser
Emerson
Honeywell
Yokogawa
Schneider Electric
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Xylem
Hamilton
Hach
Burkert
AMETEK (Barben Analytical)
Sensorex
GMM Pfaudler
Walchem
Turtle Tough
Analytical Technology
pH & ORP Sensors Market Segment by Type
Digital Sensors
Analog Sensors
pH & ORP Sensors Market Segment by Application
Waste Water
Pure Water
Drinking Water
Others
The report on the pH & ORP Sensors market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global pH & ORP Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of pH & ORP Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global pH & ORP Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the pH & ORP Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of pH & ORP Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 pH & ORP Sensors Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Digital Sensors 3
1.2.3 Analog Sensors 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4
1.3.2 Waste Water 5
1.3.3 Pure Water 6
1.3.4 Drinking Water 6
1.3.5 Others 6
1.4 Study Objectives 7
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Production 9
2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9
2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Production by Region 10
2.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10
2.2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11
2.3 North America 13
2.4 Europe 14
2.5 China 15
2.6 Japan 16
3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 17
3.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17
3.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18
3.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19
3.4 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Region 20
3.4.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2022) 20
3.4.2 Global Sales pH & ORP Sensors by Region (2023-2028) 21
3.5 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region 22
3.5.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 22
3.5.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 23
3.6 North America 24
3.7 Europe 26
3.8 Asia-Pacific 28
3.9 Latin America 30
3.10 Middle East & Africa 32
4 Competition by Manufacturers 34
4.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Manufacturers 34
4.1.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.1.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of pH & ORP Sensors in 2021 35
4.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers 36
4.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36
4.2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by pH & ORP Sensors Revenue in 2021 38
4.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 40
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 40
4.4.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40
4.4.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 42
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 44
5 Market Size by Type 45
5.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Type 45
5.1.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 45
5.1.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 45
5.1.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45
5.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Type 46
5.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 46
5.2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 47
5.2.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47
5.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price by Type 48
5.3.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price by Type (2017-2022) 48
5.3.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 48
6 Market Size By Application 49
6.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales By Application 49
6.1.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historical Sales By Application (2017-2022) 49
6.1.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Sales By Application (2023-2028) 49
6.1.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Sales Market Share By Application (2017-2028) 49
6.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue By Application 51
6.2.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Historical Revenue By Application (2017-2022) 51
6.2.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Forecasted Revenue By Application (2023-2028) 51
6.2.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Revenue Market Share By Application (2017-2028) 51
6.3 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price By Application 52
6.3.1 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price By Application (2017-2022) 52
6.3.2 Global pH & ORP Sensors Price Forecast By Application (2023-2028) 53
7 North America 54
7.1 North America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 54
7.2 North America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 54
7.3 North America pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country 55
7.3.1 North America pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55
7.3.2 North America pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56
7.3.3 U.S. 57
7.3.4 Canada 58
8 Europe 59
8.1 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 59
8.2 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 59
8.3 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Country 60
8.3.1 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 60
8.3.2 Europe pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 61
8.3.3 Germany 63
8.3.4 France 64
8.3.5 U.K. 65
8.3.6 Italy 66
8.3.7 Russia 67
9 Asia Pacific 68
9.1 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 68
9.2 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 68
9.3 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Region 69
9.3.1 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2028) 69
9.3.2 Asia Pacific pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 71
9.3.3 China 72
9.3.4 Japan 73
9.3.5 South Korea 74
9.3.6 India 75
9.3.7 Australia 76
9.3.8 Taiwan 77
9.3.9 Indonesia 78
9.3.10 Thailand 79
9.3.11 Malaysia 80
10 Latin America 81
10.1 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 81
10.2 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 81
10.3 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Country 82
10.3.1 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 82
10.3.2 Latin America pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 83
10.3.3 Mexico 85
10.3.4 Brazil 86
10.3.5 Argentina 87
11 Middle East and Africa 88
11.1 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Type 88
11.2 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Application 89
11.3 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Market Size by Country 90
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 90
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa pH & ORP Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 91
11.3.3 Turkey 93
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 94
11.3.5 UAE 95
12 Corporate Profile 96
12.1 ABB 96
12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 96
12.1.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 97
12.1.3 ABB pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 97
12.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 98
12.2 Mettler Toledo 98
12.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 98
12.2.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 99
12.2.3 Mettler Toledo pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 99
12.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 100
12.3 GF Piping Systems 100
12.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 100
12.3.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 101
12.3.3 GF Piping Systems pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 102
12.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 102
12.4 Endress+Hauser 102
12.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 102
12.4.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 103
12.4.3 Endress+Hauser pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 104
12.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 104
12.5 Emerson 104
12.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 104
12.5.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 105
12.5.3 Emerson pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 105
12.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 106
12.6 Honeywell 106
12.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 106
12.6.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 107
12.6.3 Honeywell pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 107
12.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 108
12.7 Yokogawa 108
12.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 108
12.7.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 109
12.7.3 Yokogawa pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 109
12.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 110
12.8 Schneider Electric 110
12.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 110
12.8.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 111
12.8.3 Schneider Electric pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 111
12.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 112
12.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific 112
12.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 112
12.9.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 113
12.9.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 113
12.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 114
12.10 Xylem 114
12.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 114
12.10.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 115
12.10.3 Xylem pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 115
12.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 116
12.11 Hamilton 116
12.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 116
12.11.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 117
12.11.3 Hamilton pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 117
12.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 117
12.12 Hach 118
12.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 118
12.12.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 119
12.12.3 Hach pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 119
12.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 119
12.13 Burkert 120
12.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 120
12.13.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 121
12.13.3 Burkert pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 122
12.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 122
12.14 AMETEK (Barben Analytical) 122
12.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 122
12.14.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 123
12.14.3 AMETEK (Barben Analytical) pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 124
12.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 124
12.15 Sensorex 125
12.15.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 125
12.15.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 126
12.15.3 Sensorex pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 126
12.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview 127
12.16 GMM Pfaudler 127
12.16.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 127
12.16.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 128
12.16.3 GMM Pfaudler pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 128
12.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview 129
12.17 Walchem 129
12.17.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 129
12.17.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 130
12.17.3 Walchem pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 131
12.17.4 Main Business/Business Overview 131
12.18 Turtle Tough 131
12.18.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 131
12.18.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 132
12.18.3 Turtle Tough pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 133
12.18.4 Main Business/Business Overview 133
12.19 Analytical Technology 133
12.19.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 133
12.19.2 pH & ORP Sensors Product Overview 134
12.19.3 Analytical Technology pH & ORP Sensors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 134
12.19.4 Main Business/Business Overview 135
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 136
13.1 pH & ORP Sensors Industry Chain Analysis 136
13.2 pH & ORP Sensors Key Raw Materials 136
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 136
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 137
13.3 pH & ORP Sensors Production Mode & Process 138
13.4 pH & ORP Sensors Sales and Marketing 138
13.4.1 pH & ORP Sensors Distributors 138
13.5 pH & ORP Sensors Customers 140
14 pH & ORP Sensors Market Dynamics 141
14.1.1 pH & ORP Sensors Industry Trends 141
14.1.2 pH & ORP Sensors Market Drivers 141
14.1.3 pH & ORP Sensors Market Challenges 142
14.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 142
15 Key Findings in the Global pH & ORP Sensors Study 144
16 Appendix 145
16.1 Research Methodology 145
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 145
16.1.2 Data Source 148
16.2 Author Details 151
16.3 Disclaimer 151
Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371124/ph-orp-sensors
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
Company Profiles:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com