Mini Desiccant Bags Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Mini Desiccant Bags Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mini Desiccant Bags market size is estimated to be worth US$ 156.62 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 173.38 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.71% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Silica Gel accounting for 63.45% of the Mini Desiccant Bags global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 109.18 million by 2028, growing at a revised 1.44% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Mini Desiccant Bags include IMPAK Corporation, Desiccare, Inc., WidgetCo, Absortech, Clariant, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Splack, and Sanner, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 24.29% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Mini Desiccant Bags capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Mini Desiccant Bags by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Multisorb

Clariant

Sanner

Chunwang

Absortech

Sinchem Silica Gel

Splack

OhE Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Desiccare, Inc.

TROPACK

IMPAK Corporation

WidgetCo

Weihai Pearl Silica Gel

Mini Desiccant Bags Market Segment by Type

Silica Gel

Molecular Sieve

Activated Carbon

Calcium Chloride

Mini Desiccant Bags Market Segment by Application

Food

Electronics

Medical and Pharma

Beauty & Personal Care

Other

The report on the Mini Desiccant Bags market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Australia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Others

South America

Brazil

Others

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Mini Desiccant Bags consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Mini Desiccant Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mini Desiccant Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mini Desiccant Bags with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Mini Desiccant Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Mini Desiccant Bags Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Silica Gel 3

1.2.3 Molecular Sieve 3

1.2.4 Activated Carbon 4

1.2.5 Calcium Chloride 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Food 7

1.3.3 Electronics 7

1.3.4 Medical and Pharma 8

1.3.5 Beauty & Personal Care 8

1.3.6 Other 9

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Production 11

2.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 North America 16

2.5 Europe 17

2.6 China 18

2.7 Japan 19

3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20

3.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22

3.4 Global Top Mini Desiccant Bags Regions by Sales 24

3.4.1 Global Top Mini Desiccant Bags Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 24

3.4.2 Global Top Mini Desiccant Bags Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 25

3.5 Global Top Mini Desiccant Bags Regions by Revenue 26

3.5.1 Global Top Mini Desiccant Bags Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 Global Top Mini Desiccant Bags Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 27

3.6 North America 28

3.7 Europe 29

3.8 Asia-Pacific 30

3.9 South America 31

3.10 Middle East & Africa 33

4 Competition by Manufacturers 34

4.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Manufacturers 34

4.1.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.1.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Mini Desiccant Bags in 2021 35

4.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Manufacturers 37

4.2.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.2.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue in 2021 38

4.3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 40

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 40

4.4.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 41

4.4.3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 43

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 43

5 Market Size by Type 45

5.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Type 45

5.1.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.1.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.1.3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Type 47

5.2.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.2.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 47

5.2.3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

5.3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Price by Type 49

5.3.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Price by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.3.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 49

6 Market Size by Application 50

6.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Application 50

6.1.1 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.1.2 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.1.3 Global Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

7 North America 53

7.1 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Type 53

7.1.1 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028) 53

7.1.2 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 54

7.2 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Application 54

7.2.1 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028) 54

7.2.2 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 56

7.3 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Country 56

7.3.1 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.2 North America Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 57

7.3.3 United States 59

7.3.4 Canada 60

7.3.5 Mexico 61

8 Europe 62

8.1 Europe Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Type 62

8.1.1 Europe Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

8.1.2 Europe Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 63

8.2 Europe Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Application 63

8.2.1 Europe Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028) 63

8.3 Europe Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Country 65

8.3.1 Europe Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Country (2017-2028) 65

8.3.2 Europe Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 66

8.3.3 Germany 68

8.3.4 France 68

8.3.5 U.K. 69

8.3.6 Italy 69

8.3.7 Russia 70

9 Asia Pacific 71

9.1 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Type 71

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028) 71

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 72

9.2 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Application 72

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028) 72

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 73

9.3 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Region 74

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Region (2017-2028) 74

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 75

9.3.3 China 77

9.3.4 Japan 77

9.3.5 South Korea 78

9.3.6 India 79

9.3.7 Australia 79

9.3.8 Southeast Asia 80

10 South America 81

10.1 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Type 81

10.1.1 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028) 81

10.1.2 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 82

10.2 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Application 82

10.2.1 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028) 82

10.2.2 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 84

10.3 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Country 84

10.3.1 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Country (2017-2028) 84

10.3.2 South America Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 85

10.3.3 Brazil 87

11 Middle East and Africa 88

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Type 88

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028) 88

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 89

11.2 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Application 89

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028) 89

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 91

11.3 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Market Size by Country 91

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Sales by Country (2017-2028) 91

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mini Desiccant Bags Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 93

11.3.3 Middle East 95

11.3.4 Africa 96

12 Corporate Profile 97

12.1 Multisorb 97

12.1.1 Multisorb Corporation Information 97

12.1.2 Multisorb Overview 97

12.1.3 Multisorb Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

12.1.4 Multisorb Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 98

12.1.5 Multisorb Recent Developments 99

12.2 Clariant 99

12.2.1 Clariant Corporation Information 99

12.2.2 Clariant Overview 100

12.2.3 Clariant Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

12.2.4 Clariant Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 100

12.2.5 Clariant Recent Developments 101

12.3 Sanner 102

12.3.1 Sanner Corporation Information 102

12.3.2 Sanner Overview 102

12.3.3 Sanner Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

12.3.4 Sanner Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 103

12.3.5 Sanner Recent Developments 104

12.4 Chunwang 104

12.4.1 Chunwang Corporation Information 104

12.4.2 Chunwang Overview 105

12.4.3 Chunwang Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105

12.4.4 Chunwang Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 105

12.5 Absortech 107

12.5.1 Absortech Corporation Information 107

12.5.2 Absortech Overview 107

12.5.3 Absortech Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

12.5.4 Absortech Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 108

12.5.5 Absortech Recent Developments 109

12.6 Sinchem Silica Gel 109

12.6.1 Sinchem Silica Gel Corporation Information 109

12.6.2 Sinchem Silica Gel Overview 109

12.6.3 Sinchem Silica Gel Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

12.6.4 Sinchem Silica Gel Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 110

12.7 Splack 111

12.7.1 Splack Corporation Information 111

12.7.2 Splack Overview 112

12.7.3 Splack Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

12.7.4 Splack Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 112

12.8 OhE Chemicals 113

12.8.1 OhE Chemicals Corporation Information 113

12.8.2 OhE Chemicals Overview 114

12.8.3 OhE Chemicals Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.8.4 OhE Chemicals Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 114

12.9 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical 115

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Corporation Information 115

12.9.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Overview 115

12.9.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 116

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Developments 117

12.10 Desiccare, Inc. 117

12.10.1 Desiccare, Inc. Corporation Information 117

12.10.2 Desiccare, Inc. Overview 117

12.10.3 Desiccare, Inc. Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.10.4 Desiccare, Inc. Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 118

12.11 TROPACK 119

12.11.1 TROPACK Corporation Information 119

12.11.2 TROPACK Overview 120

12.11.3 TROPACK Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.11.4 TROPACK Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 120

12.12 IMPAK Corporation 121

12.12.1 IMPAK Corporation Corporation Information 121

12.12.2 IMPAK Corporation Overview 122

12.12.3 IMPAK Corporation Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.12.4 IMPAK Corporation Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 122

12.13 WidgetCo 123

12.13.1 WidgetCo Corporation Information 123

12.13.2 WidgetCo Overview 123

12.13.3 WidgetCo Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

12.13.4 WidgetCo Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 124

12.14 Weihai Pearl Silica Gel 125

12.14.1 Weihai Pearl Silica Gel Corporation Information 125

12.14.2 Weihai Pearl Silica Gel Overview 125

12.14.3 Weihai Pearl Silica Gel Mini Desiccant Bags, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

12.14.4 Weihai Pearl Silica Gel Mini Desiccant Bags Product Overview 126

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 128

13.1 Mini Desiccant Bags Industrial Chain Analysis 128

13.2 Mini Desiccant Bags Key Raw Materials 128

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 128

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 129

13.3 Mini Desiccant Bags Sales and Marketing 129

13.3.1 Mini Desiccant Bags Distributors 129

13.4 Mini Desiccant Bags Customers 130

14 Mini Desiccant Bags Market Dynamics 131

14.1.1 Mini Desiccant Bags Industry Trends 131

14.1.2 Mini Desiccant Bags Market Drivers 131

14.1.3 Mini Desiccant Bags Market Challenges 132

14.1.4 Mini Desiccant Bags Market Restraints 132

15 Key Findings in the Global Mini Desiccant Bags Study 134

16 Appendix 136

16.1 Research Methodology 136

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 136

16.1.2 Data Source 139

16.2 Author Details 141

16.3 Disclaimer 142

