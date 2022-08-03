Comic Book Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Comic Book Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Comic Book Market

The global Comic Book market size is projected to reach US$ 23,113.93 million by 2028, from US$ 11,777.76 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.20% during 2022-2028.

Global Comic Book Scope and Market Size

Comic Book market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Comic Book market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros

Image Comics

IDW Publishing

Boom! Studios

Shueisha

Shogakukan

Kodansha

Kadokawa Future Publishing

Hakusensha

Akita Shoten

Futabasha

BAMBOO

Casterman

Cinebook

Dargaud

Delcourt

Dupuis

BAO Publishing

Glenat

Humanoids

L’Association

Le Lombard

Soleil

Lezhin Entertainment

Tappytoon (Contents First)

Kakao Page

Naver Corporation

Comic Book Market Segment by Type

Physical Comic Book

Digital Comic Book

Comic Book Market Segment by Application

Retail Store

Bookstore

Online Sales

The report on the Comic Book market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Comic Book consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Comic Book market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Comic Book manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Comic Book with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Comic Book submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

