Laundry Capsules Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Laundry Capsules Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laundry Capsules market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4678 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8144 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Bio Laundry Detergent accounting for 92.06% of the Laundry Capsules global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 7561.66 million by 2028, growing at a revised 9.81% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Laundry Capsules include Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Unilever, Church & Dwight, Clorox Company, Colgate, Liby, Whealthfields Lohmann, and Nice Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 93.62% in terms of revenue.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Procter & Gamble

Henkel

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Clorox Company

Colgate

Liby

Whealthfields Lohmann

Nice Group

Lonkey

Laundry Capsules Market Segment by Type

Bio Laundry Detergent

Non-Bio Laundry Detergent

Laundry Capsules Market Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

The report on the Laundry Capsules market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Laundry Capsules consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Laundry Capsules market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laundry Capsules manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laundry Capsules with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Laundry Capsules submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

