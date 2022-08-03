Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1324 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2021 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
DuPont(Danisco)
Chr. Hansen
Lallemand
Yakult
Novozymes
Glory Biotech
Morinaga Milk Industry
Greentech
China-Biotics
BioGaia
Probi
Biosearch Life
Scitop
Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology
Yiran Biology
Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Segment by Type
Single Component
Compound
Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Drugs
Dietary Supplements
Others
The report on the Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Single Component 3
1.2.3 Compound 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4
1.3.2 Food & Beverage 5
1.3.3 Drugs 6
1.3.4 Dietary Supplements 7
1.4 Study Objectives 7
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production 9
2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028) 9
2.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9
2.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production by Region 10
2.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10
2.3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11
2.4 North America 13
2.5 Europe 13
2.6 China 14
2.7 Japan 15
3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16
3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16
3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17
3.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 18
3.4 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Sales 20
3.4.1 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 20
3.4.2 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 21
3.5 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Revenue 22
3.5.1 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 22
3.5.2 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 23
3.6 North America 24
3.7 Europe 25
3.8 Asia-Pacific 26
3.9 South America 28
3.10 Middle East & Africa 29
4 Competition by Manufacturers 30
4.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production Capacity by Manufacturers 30
4.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Manufacturers 31
4.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
4.2.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder in 2021 33
4.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Manufacturers 34
4.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue in 2021 36
4.4 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38
4.5.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39
4.5.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 42
5 Market Size by Type 43
5.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type 43
5.1.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43
5.1.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43
5.1.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44
5.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type 45
5.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 45
5.2.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45
5.2.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45
5.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price by Type 47
5.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price by Type (2017-2022) 47
5.3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 47
6 Market Size by Application 48
6.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application 48
6.1.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48
6.1.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48
6.1.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49
6.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application 50
6.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50
6.2.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 51
6.2.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51
6.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price by Application 52
6.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price by Application (2017-2022) 52
6.3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 53
7 North America 54
7.1 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 54
7.1.1 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54
7.1.2 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 55
7.2 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 56
7.2.1 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 56
7.2.2 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 57
7.3 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country 59
7.3.1 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028) 59
7.3.2 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 60
7.3.3 United States 61
7.3.4 Canada 62
8 Europe 63
8.1 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 63
8.1.1 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 63
8.1.2 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 64
8.2 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 65
8.2.1 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 65
8.2.2 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 66
8.3 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Country 68
8.3.1 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028) 68
8.3.2 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 69
8.3.3 Germany 71
8.3.4 France 72
8.3.5 U.K. 73
8.3.6 Italy 74
8.3.7 Russia 75
9 Asia Pacific 76
9.1 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 76
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 76
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 77
9.2 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 78
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 78
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 79
9.3 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Region 81
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Region (2017-2028) 81
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 82
9.3.3 China 84
9.3.4 Japan 84
9.3.5 South Korea 85
9.3.6 India 86
9.3.7 Australia 87
10 South America 88
10.1 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 88
10.1.1 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 88
10.1.2 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 89
10.2 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 90
10.2.1 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 90
10.2.2 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 91
10.3 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Country 93
10.3.1 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028) 93
10.3.2 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 94
10.3.3 Brazil 95
10.3.4 Argentina 96
11 Middle East and Africa 97
11.1 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 97
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 97
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 98
11.2 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 99
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 99
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 100
11.3 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Country 102
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028) 102
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 103
11.3.3 Turkey 105
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 106
12 Corporate Profile 107
12.1 DuPont(Danisco) 107
12.1.1 DuPont(Danisco) Corporation Information 107
12.1.2 DuPont(Danisco) Overview 107
12.1.3 DuPont(Danisco) Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108
12.1.4 DuPont(Danisco) Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108
12.2 Chr. Hansen 109
12.2.1 Chr. Hansen Corporation Information 109
12.2.2 Chr. Hansen Overview 109
12.2.3 Chr. Hansen Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110
12.2.4 Chr. Hansen Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110
12.3 Lallemand 111
12.3.1 Lallemand Corporation Information 111
12.3.2 Lallemand Overview 112
12.3.3 Lallemand Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112
12.3.4 Lallemand Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112
12.4 Yakult 113
12.4.1 Yakult Corporation Information 113
12.4.2 Yakult Overview 114
12.4.3 Yakult Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114
12.4.4 Yakult Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115
12.5 Novozymes 115
12.5.1 Novozymes Corporation Information 115
12.5.2 Novozymes Overview 116
12.5.3 Novozymes Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116
12.5.4 Novozymes Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117
12.6 Glory Biotech 117
12.6.1 Glory Biotech Corporation Information 117
12.6.2 Glory Biotech Overview 118
12.6.3 Glory Biotech Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118
12.6.4 Glory Biotech Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119
12.7 Morinaga Milk Industry 119
12.7.1 Morinaga Milk Industry Corporation Information 119
12.7.2 Morinaga Milk Industry Overview 120
12.7.3 Morinaga Milk Industry Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
12.7.4 Morinaga Milk Industry Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120
12.8 Greentech 121
12.8.1 Greentech Corporation Information 121
12.8.2 Greentech Overview 121
12.8.3 Greentech Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122
12.8.4 Greentech Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122
12.9 China-Biotics 122
12.9.1 China-Biotics Corporation Information 122
12.9.2 China-Biotics Overview 123
12.9.3 China-Biotics Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
12.9.4 China-Biotics Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
12.10 BioGaia 124
12.10.1 BioGaia Corporation Information 124
12.10.2 BioGaia Overview 124
12.10.3 BioGaia Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
12.10.4 BioGaia Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125
12.11 Probi 125
12.11.1 Probi Corporation Information 125
12.11.2 Probi Overview 126
12.11.3 Probi Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126
12.11.4 Probi Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127
12.12 Biosearch Life 128
12.12.1 Biosearch Life Corporation Information 128
12.12.2 Biosearch Life Overview 128
12.12.3 Biosearch Life Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129
12.12.4 Biosearch Life Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129
12.13 Scitop 130
12.13.1 Scitop Corporation Information 130
12.13.2 Scitop Overview 131
12.13.3 Scitop Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131
12.13.4 Scitop Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 132
12.14 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology 132
12.14.1 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Corporation Information 132
12.14.2 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Overview 133
12.14.3 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 134
12.14.4 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 134
12.15 Yiran Biology 135
12.15.1 Yiran Biology Corporation Information 135
12.15.2 Yiran Biology Overview 135
12.15.3 Yiran Biology Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136
12.15.4 Yiran Biology Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 138
13.1 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Industry Chain Analysis 138
13.2 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Key Raw Materials 138
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 138
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 139
13.3 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production Mode & Process 140
13.4 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales and Marketing 141
13.5 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Customers 142
14 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Dynamics 144
14.1.1 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Industry Trends 144
14.1.2 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Drivers 144
14.1.3 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Challenges 145
14.1.4 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Risks 145
15 Key Findings in the Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Study 146
16 Appendix 147
16.1 Research Methodology 147
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 147
16.1.2 Data Source 150
16.2 Author Details 153
16.3 Disclaimer 153
