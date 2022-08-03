Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1324 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2021 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DuPont(Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

Yakult

Novozymes

Glory Biotech

Morinaga Milk Industry

Greentech

China-Biotics

BioGaia

Probi

Biosearch Life

Scitop

Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology

Yiran Biology

Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Segment by Type

Single Component

Compound

Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Others

The report on the Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Single Component 3

1.2.3 Compound 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Food & Beverage 5

1.3.3 Drugs 6

1.3.4 Dietary Supplements 7

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production 9

2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9

2.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production by Region 10

2.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10

2.3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.4 North America 13

2.5 Europe 13

2.6 China 14

2.7 Japan 15

3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16

3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16

3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 18

3.4 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Sales 20

3.4.1 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 20

3.4.2 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 21

3.5 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Revenue 22

3.5.1 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 22

3.5.2 Global Top Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 23

3.6 North America 24

3.7 Europe 25

3.8 Asia-Pacific 26

3.9 South America 28

3.10 Middle East & Africa 29

4 Competition by Manufacturers 30

4.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production Capacity by Manufacturers 30

4.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Manufacturers 31

4.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.2.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder in 2021 33

4.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Manufacturers 34

4.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue in 2021 36

4.4 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38

4.5.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39

4.5.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 42

5 Market Size by Type 43

5.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type 43

5.1.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.1.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.1.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44

5.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type 45

5.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.2.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.2.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price by Type 47

5.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 47

6 Market Size by Application 48

6.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application 48

6.1.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48

6.1.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48

6.1.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

6.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application 50

6.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.2.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 51

6.2.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

6.3 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price by Application 52

6.3.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.3.2 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 53

7 North America 54

7.1 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 54

7.1.1 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54

7.1.2 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 55

7.2 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 56

7.2.1 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 56

7.2.2 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 57

7.3 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country 59

7.3.1 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028) 59

7.3.2 North America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 60

7.3.3 United States 61

7.3.4 Canada 62

8 Europe 63

8.1 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 63

8.1.1 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 63

8.1.2 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 64

8.2 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 65

8.2.1 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 65

8.2.2 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 66

8.3 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Country 68

8.3.1 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028) 68

8.3.2 Europe Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 69

8.3.3 Germany 71

8.3.4 France 72

8.3.5 U.K. 73

8.3.6 Italy 74

8.3.7 Russia 75

9 Asia Pacific 76

9.1 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 76

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 76

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 77

9.2 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 78

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 78

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 79

9.3 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Region 81

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Region (2017-2028) 81

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 82

9.3.3 China 84

9.3.4 Japan 84

9.3.5 South Korea 85

9.3.6 India 86

9.3.7 Australia 87

10 South America 88

10.1 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 88

10.1.1 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 88

10.1.2 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 89

10.2 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 90

10.2.1 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 90

10.2.2 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 91

10.3 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Country 93

10.3.1 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028) 93

10.3.2 South America Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 94

10.3.3 Brazil 95

10.3.4 Argentina 96

11 Middle East and Africa 97

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Type 97

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028) 97

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 98

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Application 99

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028) 99

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 100

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Size by Country 102

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028) 102

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 103

11.3.3 Turkey 105

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 106

12 Corporate Profile 107

12.1 DuPont(Danisco) 107

12.1.1 DuPont(Danisco) Corporation Information 107

12.1.2 DuPont(Danisco) Overview 107

12.1.3 DuPont(Danisco) Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

12.1.4 DuPont(Danisco) Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108

12.2 Chr. Hansen 109

12.2.1 Chr. Hansen Corporation Information 109

12.2.2 Chr. Hansen Overview 109

12.2.3 Chr. Hansen Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

12.2.4 Chr. Hansen Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110

12.3 Lallemand 111

12.3.1 Lallemand Corporation Information 111

12.3.2 Lallemand Overview 112

12.3.3 Lallemand Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

12.3.4 Lallemand Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112

12.4 Yakult 113

12.4.1 Yakult Corporation Information 113

12.4.2 Yakult Overview 114

12.4.3 Yakult Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.4.4 Yakult Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

12.5 Novozymes 115

12.5.1 Novozymes Corporation Information 115

12.5.2 Novozymes Overview 116

12.5.3 Novozymes Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

12.5.4 Novozymes Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117

12.6 Glory Biotech 117

12.6.1 Glory Biotech Corporation Information 117

12.6.2 Glory Biotech Overview 118

12.6.3 Glory Biotech Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.6.4 Glory Biotech Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119

12.7 Morinaga Milk Industry 119

12.7.1 Morinaga Milk Industry Corporation Information 119

12.7.2 Morinaga Milk Industry Overview 120

12.7.3 Morinaga Milk Industry Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.7.4 Morinaga Milk Industry Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120

12.8 Greentech 121

12.8.1 Greentech Corporation Information 121

12.8.2 Greentech Overview 121

12.8.3 Greentech Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.8.4 Greentech Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122

12.9 China-Biotics 122

12.9.1 China-Biotics Corporation Information 122

12.9.2 China-Biotics Overview 123

12.9.3 China-Biotics Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

12.9.4 China-Biotics Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123

12.10 BioGaia 124

12.10.1 BioGaia Corporation Information 124

12.10.2 BioGaia Overview 124

12.10.3 BioGaia Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

12.10.4 BioGaia Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125

12.11 Probi 125

12.11.1 Probi Corporation Information 125

12.11.2 Probi Overview 126

12.11.3 Probi Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

12.11.4 Probi Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127

12.12 Biosearch Life 128

12.12.1 Biosearch Life Corporation Information 128

12.12.2 Biosearch Life Overview 128

12.12.3 Biosearch Life Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.12.4 Biosearch Life Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129

12.13 Scitop 130

12.13.1 Scitop Corporation Information 130

12.13.2 Scitop Overview 131

12.13.3 Scitop Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131

12.13.4 Scitop Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 132

12.14 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology 132

12.14.1 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Corporation Information 132

12.14.2 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Overview 133

12.14.3 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 134

12.14.4 Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 134

12.15 Yiran Biology 135

12.15.1 Yiran Biology Corporation Information 135

12.15.2 Yiran Biology Overview 135

12.15.3 Yiran Biology Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136

12.15.4 Yiran Biology Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 138

13.1 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Industry Chain Analysis 138

13.2 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Key Raw Materials 138

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 138

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 139

13.3 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Production Mode & Process 140

13.4 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Sales and Marketing 141

13.5 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Customers 142

14 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Dynamics 144

14.1.1 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Industry Trends 144

14.1.2 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Drivers 144

14.1.3 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Challenges 145

14.1.4 Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Risks 145

15 Key Findings in the Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Study 146

16 Appendix 147

16.1 Research Methodology 147

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 147

16.1.2 Data Source 150

16.2 Author Details 153

16.3 Disclaimer 153

