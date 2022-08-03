Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 367.51 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 540.70 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 3-in-1 accounting for 60.77% of the Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 339.23 million by 2028, growing at a revised 7.13% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Smart Phone segment is altered to a 6.62% CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028).
The global key manufacturers of Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors include Sensortek, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, SILICON LABS, ams-OSRAM AG, Vishay, Lite-On Technology, Everlight, Melexis, Sharp Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, TXC Corporation, Epticore Microelectronics, HiveMotion, Sensonia and Amic Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 60.56% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application, from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371117/integrated-proximity-ambient-light-sensors-customized-version
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Sensortek
Broadcom
STMicroelectronics
SILICON LABS
ams-OSRAM AG
Vishay
Lite-On Technology
Everlight
Melexis
Sharp Corporation
Rohm Semiconductor
TXC Corporation
Epticore Microelectronics
HiveMotion
Sensonia
Amic Technology
Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Segment by Type
2-in-1
3-in-1
Others
Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Segment by Application
Smart Phone
Tablet
Laptop
Others
The report on the Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
China Taiwan
Sales by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 2-in-1 3
1.2.3 3-in-1 4
1.2.4 Others 5
1.3 Market by Application 6
1.3.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Smart Phone 7
1.3.3 Tablet 8
1.3.4 Laptop 9
1.3.5 Others 9
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Production 12
2.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12
2.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Production by Region 14
2.2.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 14
2.2.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 15
2.3 North America 17
2.4 Europe 17
2.5 China 18
2.6 Japan 18
2.7 China Taiwan 19
3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20
3.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20
3.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21
3.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22
3.4 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Region 24
3.4.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24
3.4.2 Global Sales Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors by Region (2023-2028) 25
3.5 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Region 26
3.5.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 26
3.5.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27
3.6 North America 28
3.7 Europe 29
3.8 Asia-Pacific 30
3.9 Latin America 31
3.10 Middle East & Africa 32
4 Competition by Manufacturers 34
4.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Manufacturers 34
4.1.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.1.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.1.3 Global Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors in 2021 35
4.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers 36
4.2.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36
4.2.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37
4.2.3 Global Top 5 Companies by Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue in 2021 38
4.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 39
4.4.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40
4.4.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 41
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 43
5 Market Size by Type 46
5.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Type 46
5.1.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 46
5.1.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 46
5.1.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47
5.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Type 48
5.2.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 48
5.2.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 48
5.2.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49
5.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Price by Type 50
5.3.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Price by Type (2017-2022) 50
5.3.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 50
6 Market Size by Application 51
6.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Application 51
6.1.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 51
6.1.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 51
6.1.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 52
6.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Application 53
6.2.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 53
6.2.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 54
6.2.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 54
6.3 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Price by Application 55
6.3.1 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Price by Application (2017-2022) 55
6.3.2 Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 56
7 North America 57
7.1 North America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Type 57
7.1.1 North America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 57
7.1.2 North America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 58
7.2 North America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Application 59
7.2.1 North America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 59
7.2.2 North America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 60
8 Europe 62
8.1 Europe Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Type 62
8.1.1 Europe Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62
8.1.2 Europe Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 63
8.2 Europe Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Application 64
8.2.1 Europe Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 64
8.2.2 Europe Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 65
9 Asia Pacific 67
9.1 Asia Pacific Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Type 67
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 67
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 68
9.2 Asia Pacific Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Application 69
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 69
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 70
10 Latin America 72
10.1 Latin America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Type 72
10.1.1 Latin America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 72
10.1.2 Latin America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 73
10.2 Latin America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Application 74
10.2.1 Latin America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 74
10.2.2 Latin America Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 75
11 Middle East and Africa 77
11.1 Middle East and Africa Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Type 77
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 77
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 78
11.2 Middle East and Africa Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Size by Application 79
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 79
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 80
12 Corporate Profile 82
12.1 Sensortek 82
12.1.1 Sensortek Corporation Information 82
12.1.2 Sensortek Overview 82
12.1.3 Sensortek Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83
12.1.4 Sensortek Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 84
12.1.5 Sensortek Recent Developments 84
12.2 Broadcom 85
12.2.1 Broadcom Corporation Information 85
12.2.2 Broadcom Overview 85
12.2.3 Broadcom Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86
12.2.4 Broadcom Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 86
12.2.5 Broadcom Recent Developments 90
12.3 STMicroelectronics 91
12.3.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information 91
12.3.2 STMicroelectronics Overview 91
12.3.3 STMicroelectronics Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92
12.3.4 STMicroelectronics Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93
12.3.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments 94
12.4 SILICON LABS 95
12.4.1 SILICON LABS Corporation Information 95
12.4.2 SILICON LABS Overview 95
12.4.3 SILICON LABS Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96
12.4.4 SILICON LABS Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 96
12.4.5 SILICON LABS Recent Developments 100
12.5 ams-OSRAM AG 100
12.5.1 ams-OSRAM AG Corporation Information 100
12.5.2 ams-OSRAM AG Overview 101
12.5.3 ams-OSRAM AG Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101
12.5.4 ams-OSRAM AG Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 102
12.5.5 ams-OSRAM AG Recent Developments 105
12.6 Vishay 105
12.6.1 Vishay Corporation Information 106
12.6.2 Vishay Overview 106
12.6.3 Vishay Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107
12.6.4 Vishay Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 107
12.6.5 Vishay Recent Developments 109
12.7 Lite-On Technology 109
12.7.1 Lite-On Technology Corporation Information 110
12.7.2 Lite-On Technology Overview 110
12.7.3 Lite-On Technology Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111
12.7.4 Lite-On Technology Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111
12.8 Everlight 112
12.8.1 Everlight Corporation Information 113
12.8.2 Everlight Overview 113
12.8.3 Everlight Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114
12.8.4 Everlight Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114
12.9 Melexis 116
12.9.1 Melexis Corporation Information 116
12.9.2 Melexis Overview 116
12.9.3 Melexis Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
12.9.4 Melexis Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118
12.10 Sharp Corporation 119
12.10.1 Sharp Corporation Corporation Information 119
12.10.2 Sharp Corporation Overview 119
12.10.3 Sharp Corporation Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
12.10.4 Sharp Corporation Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120
12.11 Rohm Semiconductor 121
12.11.1 Rohm Semiconductor Corporation Information 121
12.11.2 Rohm Semiconductor Overview 122
12.11.3 Rohm Semiconductor Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
12.11.4 Rohm Semiconductor Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
12.11.5 Rohm Semiconductor Recent Developments 124
12.12 TXC Corporation 124
12.12.1 TXC Corporation Corporation Information 124
12.12.2 TXC Corporation Overview 125
12.12.3 TXC Corporation Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
12.12.4 TXC Corporation Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 126
12.13 Epticore Microelectronics 128
12.13.1 Epticore Microelectronics Corporation Information 128
12.13.2 Epticore Microelectronics Overview 129
12.13.3 Epticore Microelectronics Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129
12.13.4 Epticore Microelectronics Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130
12.13.5 Epticore Microelectronics Recent Developments 131
12.14 HiveMotion 132
12.14.1 HiveMotion Corporation Information 132
12.14.2 HiveMotion Overview 132
12.14.3 HiveMotion Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
12.14.4 HiveMotion Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133
12.15 Sensonia 135
12.15.1 Sensonia Corporation Information 135
12.15.2 Sensonia Overview 135
12.15.3 Sensonia Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136
12.15.4 Sensonia Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136
12.16 Amic Technology 138
12.16.1 Amic Technology Corporation Information 138
12.16.2 Amic Technology Overview 138
12.16.3 Amic Technology Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139
12.16.4 Amic Technology Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 139
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 144
13.1 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Industry Chain Analysis 144
13.2 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Key Raw Materials 144
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 144
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 145
13.3 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales and Marketing 145
13.3.1 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Sales Channels 145
13.3.2 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Distributors 146
13.4 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Customers 147
14 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Dynamics 149
14.1.1 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Industry Trends 149
14.1.2 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Drivers 150
14.1.3 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Challenges 150
14.1.4 Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Market Restraints 151
15 Key Findings in the Global Integrated Proximity and Ambient Light Sensors Study 152
16 Appendix 153
16.1 Research Methodology 153
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 153
16.1.2 Data Source 156
16.2 Author Details 159
16.3 Disclaimer 159
Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371117/integrated-proximity-ambient-light-sensors-customized-version
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
Company Profiles:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com