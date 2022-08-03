Clear Aligner Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Clear Aligner Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Clear Aligner Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Clear Aligner market size is estimated to be worth US$ 5.55 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12.66 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.74% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Adults accounting for 91.68% of the Clear Aligner global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 11.52 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 12.62% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Hospital segment is altered to an 9.08% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Clear Aligner market size was US$ 574.59 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Clear Aligner were US$ 2,161.72 million and US$ 1,327.98 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 38.97% in 2021, while China and Europe are 10.36% and 23.94% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 13.97% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 18.12% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 14.69%, 14.61%, and 16.62% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Clear Aligner landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 823.16 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 11.10% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Clear Aligner include Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, Dentsply Sirona, Angelalign, Smartee, Envista, Straumann, ClearPath Orthodontics, and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 73.71% in terms of revenue.

Global Clear Aligner Scope and Segment

Clear Aligner market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Clear Aligner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Align Technology

SmileDirectClub

Dentsply Sirona

Angelalign

Smartee

Envista

Straumann

3M

ClearPath Orthodontics

SmileStyler

Wada Precision Dental Laboratories

Clear Aligner Market Segment by Type

Adults

Teenagers

Clear Aligner Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Others

The report on the Clear Aligner market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Clear Aligner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Clear Aligner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Clear Aligner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Clear Aligner with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Clear Aligner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

