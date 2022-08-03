Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Underbody Coatings market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1.82 illion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1.93 illion by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.49% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Scope and Segment

Automotive Underbody Coatings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Underbody Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371100/automotive-underbody-coatings

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

PPG

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

3M

Covestro

Sika

ThreeBond

Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Segment by Type

Rubberized

Asphalt Based

Wax Based

Others

Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Automotive Underbody Coatings market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Underbody Coatings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Underbody Coatings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Underbody Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Underbody Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Underbody Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Automotive Underbody Coatings Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Rubberized 3

1.2.3 Asphalt Based 3

1.2.4 Wax Based 3

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Passenger Car 4

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle 5

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Production 8

2.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028) 8

2.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8

2.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Production by Region 10

2.3.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10

2.3.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.4 North America 13

2.5 Europe 14

2.6 China 15

2.7 Japan 16

3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 17

3.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18

3.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20

3.4 Global Top Automotive Underbody Coatings Regions by Sales 21

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Underbody Coatings Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 21

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Underbody Coatings Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 22

3.5 Global Top Automotive Underbody Coatings Regions by Revenue 24

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Underbody Coatings Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 24

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Underbody Coatings Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 25

3.6 North America 26

3.7 Europe 28

3.8 Asia-Pacific 30

3.9 Latin America 32

3.10 Middle East & Africa 34

4 Competition by Manufacturers 36

4.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Manufacturers 36

4.1.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

4.1.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers 37

4.2.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.2.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 40

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 40

4.4.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 41

4.4.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 42

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 42

5 Market Size by Type 44

5.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Type 44

5.1.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.1.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 44

5.1.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Type 46

5.2.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.2.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 47

5.2.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

5.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Price by Type 49

5.3.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Price by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.3.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 49

6 Market Size by Application 50

6.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Application 50

6.1.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.1.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.1.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

6.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Application 52

6.2.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.2.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 53

6.2.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53

6.3 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Price by Application 54

6.3.1 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Price by Application (2017-2022) 54

6.3.2 Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 55

7 North America 56

7.1 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Type 56

7.1.1 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Type (2017-2028) 56

7.1.2 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 57

7.2 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Application 59

7.2.1 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Application (2017-2028) 59

7.2.2 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 60

7.3 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Country 61

7.3.1 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Country (2017-2028) 61

7.3.2 North America Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 62

7.3.3 United States 63

7.3.4 Canada 64

8 Europe 65

8.1 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Type 65

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Type (2017-2028) 65

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 66

8.2 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Application 68

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 69

8.3 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Country 69

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Country (2017-2028) 69

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70

8.3.3 Germany 72

8.3.4 France 73

8.3.5 U.K. 74

8.3.6 Italy 75

8.3.7 Russia 76

9 Asia Pacific 77

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Type 77

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Type (2017-2028) 77

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 78

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Application 80

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Application (2017-2028) 80

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 81

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Region 82

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2028) 82

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 83

9.3.3 China 84

9.3.4 Japan 85

9.3.5 South Korea 86

9.3.6 India 87

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 88

10 Latin America 89

10.1 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Type 89

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Type (2017-2028) 89

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 90

10.2 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Application 91

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Application (2017-2028) 91

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 92

10.3 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Country 93

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Country (2017-2028) 93

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 94

10.3.3 Mexico 95

10.3.4 Brazil 96

10.3.5 Argentina 97

11 Middle East and Africa 98

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Type 98

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Type (2017-2028) 98

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 99

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Application 100

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Application (2017-2028) 100

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 101

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Size by Country 102

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales by Country (2017-2028) 102

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Underbody Coatings Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 103

11.3.3 Middle East 104

11.3.4 Africa 105

12 Corporate Profile 106

12.1 PPG 106

12.1.1 PPG Corporation Information 106

12.1.2 PPG Overview 107

12.1.3 PPG Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

12.1.4 PPG Automotive Underbody Coatings Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108

12.2 Henkel 109

12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information 109

12.2.2 Henkel Overview 110

12.2.3 Henkel Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

12.2.4 Henkel Automotive Underbody Coatings Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111

12.3 Sherwin-Williams 111

12.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information 111

12.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview 112

12.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

12.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Underbody Coatings Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 113

12.4 3M 114

12.4.1 3M Corporation Information 114

12.4.2 3M Overview 114

12.4.3 3M Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

12.4.4 3M Automotive Underbody Coatings Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

12.5 Sika 117

12.5.1 Sika Corporation Information 117

12.5.2 Sika Overview 117

12.5.3 Sika Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.5.4 Sika Automotive Underbody Coatings Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118

12.6 ThreeBond 119

12.6.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information 119

12.6.2 ThreeBond Overview 119

12.6.3 ThreeBond Automotive Underbody Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.6.4 ThreeBond Automotive Underbody Coatings Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 121

13.1 Automotive Underbody Coatings Industry Chain Analysis 121

13.2 Automotive Underbody Coatings Key Raw Materials 121

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 121

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 122

13.3 Automotive Underbody Coatings Production Mode & Process 122

13.4 Marketing Channel 123

13.4.1 Direct Channels 123

13.4.2 Indirect Channels 123

13.5 Automotive Underbody Coatings Distributors 124

13.6 Automotive Underbody Coatings Customers 124

14 Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Dynamics 125

14.1.1 Automotive Underbody Coatings Industry Trends 125

14.1.2 Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Drivers 125

14.1.3 Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Challenges 126

14.1.4 Automotive Underbody Coatings Market Restraints 126

15 Key Findings in the Global Automotive Underbody Coatings Study 127

16 Appendix 129

16.1 Research Methodology 129

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 129

16.1.2 Data Source 133

16.2 Author Details 136

16.3 Disclaimer 137

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click:

