Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive Alloy Wheel market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Automotive Alloy Wheel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Alloy Wheel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Alloy Wheel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Type

Casting

Forging

Other

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Automotive Alloy Wheel market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Howmet Aerospace

Superior Industries

Iochpe-Maxion

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

Enkei Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Accuride

Topy Group

Zhongnan Alloy wheels

YHI International Limited

Yueling Wheels

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Alloy Wheel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Alloy Wheel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Alloy Wheel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Alloy Wheel with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Alloy Wheel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CITIC Dicastal

7.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

7.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

7.2 Borbet

7.2.1 Borbet Corporation Information

7.2.2 Borbet Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Borbet Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Borbet Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.2.5 Borbet Recent Development

7.3 Ronal Wheels

7.3.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ronal Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ronal Wheels Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ronal Wheels Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.3.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

7.4 Howmet Aerospace

7.4.1 Howmet Aerospace Corporation Information

7.4.2 Howmet Aerospace Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Howmet Aerospace Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Howmet Aerospace Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.4.5 Howmet Aerospace Recent Development

7.5 Superior Industries

7.5.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Superior Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Superior Industries Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Superior Industries Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.5.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

7.6 Iochpe-Maxion

7.6.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

7.6.2 Iochpe-Maxion Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.6.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

7.7 Wanfeng Auto

7.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

7.7.2 Wanfeng Auto Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.7.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

7.8 Lizhong Group

7.8.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lizhong Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lizhong Group Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lizhong Group Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.8.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

7.9 Enkei Wheels

7.9.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

7.9.2 Enkei Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Enkei Wheels Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Enkei Wheels Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.9.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

7.10 Zhejiang Jinfei

7.10.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

7.11 Accuride

7.11.1 Accuride Corporation Information

7.11.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Accuride Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Accuride Automotive Alloy Wheel Products Offered

7.11.5 Accuride Recent Development

7.12 Topy Group

7.12.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Topy Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Topy Group Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Topy Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Topy Group Recent Development

7.13 Zhongnan Alloy wheels

7.13.1 Zhongnan Alloy wheels Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zhongnan Alloy wheels Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zhongnan Alloy wheels Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zhongnan Alloy wheels Products Offered

7.13.5 Zhongnan Alloy wheels Recent Development

7.14 YHI International Limited

7.14.1 YHI International Limited Corporation Information

7.14.2 YHI International Limited Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 YHI International Limited Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 YHI International Limited Products Offered

7.14.5 YHI International Limited Recent Development

7.15 Yueling Wheels

7.15.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yueling Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yueling Wheels Automotive Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yueling Wheels Products Offered

7.15.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

