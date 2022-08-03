Antennas For Consumer Electronics Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Antennas For Consumer Electronics Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Antennas for Consumer Electronics market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4,534.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7,393.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Scope and Segment
Antennas for Consumer Electronics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antennas for Consumer Electronics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2018-2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Amphenol
Molex
Pulse Electronics
Sunway
TE Connectivity
Luxshare-ICT
Kyocera AVX
Speed
Airgain
Skywave Antennas
Jesoncom Communication
Auden
Deman
Antennas For Consumer Electronics Market Segment by Type
Stamping Antenna
FPC Antenna
LDS Antenna
LCP Antenna
MPI Antenna
Antennas For Consumer Electronics Market Segment by End User
Smartphones
Wearables
Laptops/Tablets
Other
The report on the Antennas For Consumer Electronics market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Antennas For Consumer Electronics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Antennas For Consumer Electronics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Antennas For Consumer Electronics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Antennas For Consumer Electronics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Antennas For Consumer Electronics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2018 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Stamping Antenna 2
1.2.3 FPC Antenna 2
1.2.4 LDS Antenna 3
1.2.5 LCP Antenna 3
1.2.6 MPI Antenna 3
1.3 Market by Application 3
1.4 Study Objectives 4
1.5 Years Considered 5
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 6
2.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2028 6
2.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2028 7
2.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2021 VS 2028 8
2.4 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Region 9
2.4.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Region (2018-2022) 9
2.4.2 Global Sales Antennas for Consumer Electronics by Region (2023-2028) 10
2.5 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Region 12
2.5.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Region (2018-2022) 12
2.5.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 12
2.6 North America 13
2.7 Europe 14
2.8 Asia-Pacific 15
2.9 Latin America 16
2.10 Middle East & Africa 17
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 19
3.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Manufacturers 19
3.1.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 19
3.1.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 20
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Antennas for Consumer Electronics in 2021 20
3.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Manufacturers 21
3.2.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 21
3.2.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 22
3.2.3 Global Major Companies by Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue in 2021 23
3.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 24
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 24
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 24
3.4.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 25
3.4.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 26
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 27
3.6 The New Investments in the Industry 27
4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 29
4.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Type 29
4.1.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Historical Sales by Type (2018-2022) 29
4.1.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 29
4.1.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2028) 30
4.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Type 31
4.2.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Historical Revenue by Type (2018-2022) 31
4.2.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 32
4.2.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2028) 32
4.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price by Type 33
4.3.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price by Type (2018-2022) 33
4.3.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 34
5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 35
5.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Application 35
5.1.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Historical Sales by Application (2018-2022) 35
5.1.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 35
5.1.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2028) 36
5.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Application 37
5.2.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Historical Revenue by Application (2018-2022) 37
5.2.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 38
5.2.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2028) 38
5.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price by Application 40
5.3.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price by Application (2018-2022) 40
5.3.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 40
6 MARKET SIZE BY END USER 41
6.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by End User 41
6.1.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Historical Sales by End User (2018-2022) 41
6.1.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Forecasted Sales by End User (2023-2028) 41
6.1.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales Market Share by End User (2018-2028) 42
6.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by End User 43
6.2.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Historical Revenue by End User (2018-2022) 43
6.2.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Forecasted Revenue by End User (2023-2028) 44
6.2.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue Market Share by End User (2018-2028) 44
6.3 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price by End User 45
6.3.1 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price by End User (2018-2022) 45
6.3.2 Global Antennas for Consumer Electronics Price Forecast by End User (2023-2028) 46
7 NORTH AMERICA 47
7.1 North America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type 47
7.2 North America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by End User 48
7.3 North America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Country 49
7.3.1 North America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Country (2018-2028) 49
7.3.2 North America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Country (2018-2028) 49
7.3.3 United States 50
7.3.4 Canada 51
7.3.5 Mexico 51
8 EUROPE 52
8.1 Europe Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type 52
8.2 Europe Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by End User 53
8.3 Europe Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Country 54
8.3.1 Europe Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Country (2018-2028) 54
8.3.2 Europe Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Country (2018-2028) 55
8.3.3 Germany 56
8.3.4 France 56
8.3.5 U.K. 57
8.3.6 Italy 57
8.3.7 Russia 58
9 ASIA PACIFIC 59
9.1 Asia Pacific Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type 59
9.2 Asia Pacific Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by End User 60
9.3 Asia Pacific Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Region 61
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Region (2018-2028) 61
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Region (2018-2028) 62
9.3.3 China 63
9.3.4 Japan 63
9.3.5 South Korea 64
9.3.6 India 64
9.3.7 Southeast Asia 65
9.3.8 Taiwan 65
10 LATIN AMERICA 66
10.1 Latin America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type 66
10.2 Latin America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by End User 67
10.3 Latin America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Country 68
10.3.1 Latin America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Country (2018-2028) 68
10.3.2 Latin America Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Country (2018-2028) 68
10.3.3 Brazil 69
10.3.4 Argentina 70
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 71
11.1 Middle East and Africa Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type 71
11.2 Middle East and Africa Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by End User 72
11.3 Middle East and Africa Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Country 73
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales by Country (2018-2028) 73
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Antennas for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Country (2018-2028) 73
11.3.3 Middle East 74
11.3.4 Africa 75
12 CORPORATE PROFILE 76
12.1 Amphenol 76
12.1.1 Amphenol Corporation Information 76
12.1.2 Amphenol Overview 76
12.1.3 Amphenol Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 77
12.1.4 Amphenol Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 77
12.2 Molex 78
12.2.1 Molex Corporation Information 78
12.2.2 Molex Overview 78
12.2.3 Molex Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 79
12.2.4 Molex Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 79
12.3 Pulse Electronics 80
12.3.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation Information 80
12.3.2 Pulse Electronics Overview 80
12.3.3 Pulse Electronics Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 81
12.3.4 Pulse Electronics Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 81
12.4 Shenzhen Sunway Communication 82
12.4.1 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Corporation Information 82
12.4.2 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Overview 82
12.4.3 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 83
12.4.4 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 83
12.5 TE Connectivity 84
12.5.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information 84
12.5.2 TE Connectivity Overview 84
12.5.3 TE Connectivity Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 85
12.5.4 TE Connectivity Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 85
12.6 Luxshare Precision 86
12.6.1 Luxshare Precision Corporation Information 86
12.6.2 Luxshare Precision Overview 86
12.6.3 Luxshare Precision Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 86
12.6.4 Luxshare Precision Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 87
12.7 Kyocera AVX 87
12.7.1 Kyocera AVX Corporation Information 87
12.7.2 Kyocera AVX Overview 88
12.7.3 Kyocera AVX Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 88
12.7.4 Kyocera AVX Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 88
12.8 Speed 89
12.8.1 Speed Corporation Information 89
12.8.2 Speed Overview 90
12.8.3 Speed Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 90
12.8.4 Speed Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 90
12.9 Airgain 91
12.9.1 Airgain Corporation Information 91
12.9.2 Airgain Overview 91
12.9.3 Airgain Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 92
12.9.4 Airgain Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92
12.10 Skywave Antennas 93
12.10.1 Skywave Antennas Corporation Information 93
12.10.2 Skywave Antennas Overview 93
12.10.3 Skywave Antennas Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 93
12.10.4 Skywave Antennas Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 94
12.11 Shanghai Jesoncom Communication 94
12.11.1 Shanghai Jesoncom Communication Corporation Information 94
12.11.2 Shanghai Jesoncom Communication Overview 95
12.11.3 Shanghai Jesoncom Communication Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 95
12.11.4 Shanghai Jesoncom Communication Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95
12.12 Auden 96
12.12.1 Auden Corporation Information 96
12.12.2 Auden Overview 97
12.12.3 Auden Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 97
12.12.4 Auden Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 97
12.13 Deman 98
12.13.1 Deman Corporation Information 98
12.13.2 Deman Overview 98
12.13.3 Deman Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 99
12.13.4 Deman Antennas for Consumer Electronics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99
13 NEW TECHNOLOGY/NEW TYPES OF ANTENNAS FOR THE FUTURE 100
14 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 102
14.1 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Industry Chain Analysis 102
14.2 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Key Raw Materials 102
14.2.1 Key Raw Materials 102
14.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 103
14.3 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Sales and Marketing 103
14.4 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Customers 104
14.5 Cost Structure for Stamping Antenna 105
14.6 Cost Structure for FPC Antenna 106
14.7 Cost Structure for LDS Antenna 106
14.8 Cost Structure for LCP Antenna 107
14.9 Cost Structure for MPI Antenna 108
15 ANTENNAS FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MARKET DYNAMICS 109
15.1 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Industry Trends 109
15.2 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Drivers 110
15.3 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Challenges 110
15.4 Antennas for Consumer Electronics Market Restraints 110
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 111
16 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL ANTENNAS FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS STUDY 113
17 APPENDIX 115
17.1 Research Methodology 115
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 115
17.1.2 Data Source 118
17.2 Author Details 120
17.3 Disclaimer 121
