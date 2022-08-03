1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Agriculture Grade

1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Chemical Industry

Pesticide

Others

The report on the 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lianyungang Chiral Chemical (CHINA)

Sinochem Hebei

Norna Chemical

Hubei Xinkang Pharmaceutical Chemical

Henan Kaiyan Biotechnology

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lianyungang Chiral Chemical (CHINA)

7.1.1 Lianyungang Chiral Chemical (CHINA) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lianyungang Chiral Chemical (CHINA) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lianyungang Chiral Chemical (CHINA) 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lianyungang Chiral Chemical (CHINA) 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Products Offered

7.1.5 Lianyungang Chiral Chemical (CHINA) Recent Development

7.2 Sinochem Hebei

7.2.1 Sinochem Hebei Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sinochem Hebei Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sinochem Hebei 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sinochem Hebei 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Products Offered

7.2.5 Sinochem Hebei Recent Development

7.3 Norna Chemical

7.3.1 Norna Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Norna Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Norna Chemical 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Norna Chemical 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Products Offered

7.3.5 Norna Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Hubei Xinkang Pharmaceutical Chemical

7.4.1 Hubei Xinkang Pharmaceutical Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hubei Xinkang Pharmaceutical Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hubei Xinkang Pharmaceutical Chemical 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hubei Xinkang Pharmaceutical Chemical 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Products Offered

7.4.5 Hubei Xinkang Pharmaceutical Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Henan Kaiyan Biotechnology

7.5.1 Henan Kaiyan Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Henan Kaiyan Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Henan Kaiyan Biotechnology 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Henan Kaiyan Biotechnology 1,1′-Bi-2-naphthol Products Offered

7.5.5 Henan Kaiyan Biotechnology Recent Development

