Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Segment by Type

Purity above 98%

Purity above 99%

Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Segment by Application

Polyimide

Epoxy Resin Fixative

Polyester Resin Crosslinking Agent

Other

The report on the Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lonza

Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Puyang Hengfeng Electronic Insulation Materials Co., Ltd.

Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co., LTD

HeLiShi Petroleum&Chemical Technology Development Co.,Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd.

Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dalian Dragon Win Catalytic Company

Puyang Long de Young New Material Co., Ltd.

Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lonza

7.1.1 Lonza Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lonza Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lonza Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.1.5 Lonza Recent Development

7.2 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.2.5 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Puyang Hengfeng Electronic Insulation Materials Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Puyang Hengfeng Electronic Insulation Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Puyang Hengfeng Electronic Insulation Materials Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Puyang Hengfeng Electronic Insulation Materials Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Puyang Hengfeng Electronic Insulation Materials Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.3.5 Puyang Hengfeng Electronic Insulation Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co., LTD

7.4.1 Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co., LTD Corporation Information

7.4.2 Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co., LTD Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co., LTD Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co., LTD Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.4.5 Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co., LTD Recent Development

7.5 HeLiShi Petroleum&Chemical Technology Development Co.,Ltd.

7.5.1 HeLiShi Petroleum&Chemical Technology Development Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 HeLiShi Petroleum&Chemical Technology Development Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HeLiShi Petroleum&Chemical Technology Development Co.,Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HeLiShi Petroleum&Chemical Technology Development Co.,Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.5.5 HeLiShi Petroleum&Chemical Technology Development Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.7.5 Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Dalian Dragon Win Catalytic Company

7.8.1 Dalian Dragon Win Catalytic Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dalian Dragon Win Catalytic Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dalian Dragon Win Catalytic Company Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dalian Dragon Win Catalytic Company Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.8.5 Dalian Dragon Win Catalytic Company Recent Development

7.9 Puyang Long de Young New Material Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Puyang Long de Young New Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Puyang Long de Young New Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Puyang Long de Young New Material Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Puyang Long de Young New Material Co., Ltd. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.9.5 Puyang Long de Young New Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory

7.10.1 Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory Corporation Information

7.10.2 Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

7.10.5 Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory Recent Development

