Dial Thermometers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A thermometer is an instrument which is used to measure the change in temperature or its slope of any object or a medium that finds its use in a varied number of applications, such as, medicine, scientific research, the study of the weather forecast and numerous regulatory and control processes. Dial thermometers are used for the task for a temperature measurement at a high grade of exact readings and comprise of a range of thermometers that bargain their precise usage in different laboratory applications. A thermometer is an instrument designed to measure and indicate the temperature of a definite condition or application. A dial thermometer is a complete system thermometer which can either take readings at the point of measurement or from a distant location with the help of the desired length of capillary tubing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dial Thermometers in global, including the following market information:
Global Dial Thermometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dial Thermometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dial Thermometers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dial Thermometers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Actuated Dial Thermometers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dial Thermometers include Amarell, Brannan, Camlab, Carolina Biological Supply, OMEGA Engineering, Physitemp Instruments, Streck, The Lab Depot and Thermo Fisher Scientific and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dial Thermometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dial Thermometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dial Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Actuated Dial Thermometers
Mercury Actuated Dial Thermometers
Vapor Actuated Dial Thermometers
Global Dial Thermometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dial Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Industrial
Food
Laboratory
Others
Global Dial Thermometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dial Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dial Thermometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dial Thermometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dial Thermometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dial Thermometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amarell
Brannan
Camlab
Carolina Biological Supply
OMEGA Engineering
Physitemp Instruments
Streck
The Lab Depot
Thermo Fisher Scientific
ThermoProbe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dial Thermometers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dial Thermometers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dial Thermometers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dial Thermometers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dial Thermometers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dial Thermometers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dial Thermometers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dial Thermometers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dial Thermometers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dial Thermometers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dial Thermometers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dial Thermometers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dial Thermometers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dial Thermometers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dial Thermometers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dial Thermometers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dial Thermometers Market Size Markets, 2021 &
