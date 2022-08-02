Dicaprylyl Ether Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dicaprylyl ether is an emulsifier and skin conditioning agent derived from the caprylic acid which is primarily used to create a soft and smooth appearance of the skin. Caprylic acid is a fatty acid that is found in palm kernel and coconut oils. The demand for dicaprylyl ether is rising in cosmetics as it is used for conditioning, toning, soothing, texturing, dry touch, emollient and others. Moreover, it is also use to improve the fluidity in cosmetic products. In addition, in personal care segment it is also popular owing to its increasing spreadibility of slow spreading ingredients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dicaprylyl Ether in global, including the following market information:

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dicaprylyl Ether companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dicaprylyl Ether market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial-Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dicaprylyl Ether include BASF, Daebong Inchem Factory, Parchem, Cosmetica Naturale Fai Da Te, Los Jabones De Mi Mujer, Guanghou Meisheng Cosmetics, Ecogreen Oleochemicals and Chemi Works, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dicaprylyl Ether manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial-Grade

Cosmetic-Grade

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Cosmetics

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dicaprylyl Ether revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dicaprylyl Ether revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dicaprylyl Ether sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dicaprylyl Ether sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Daebong Inchem Factory

Parchem

Cosmetica Naturale Fai Da Te

Los Jabones De Mi Mujer

Guanghou Meisheng Cosmetics

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Chemi Works

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dicaprylyl Ether Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dicaprylyl Ether Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dicaprylyl Ether Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dicaprylyl Ether Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dicaprylyl Ether Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dicaprylyl Ether Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dicaprylyl Ether Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dicaprylyl Ether Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dicaprylyl Ether Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dicaprylyl Ether Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dicaprylyl Ether Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dicaprylyl Ether Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dicaprylyl Ether Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dicaprylyl Ether Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dicaprylyl Ether Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

