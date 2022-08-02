Dichloroethane (EDC) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dichloroethane is also known as ethylene dichloride (EDC). Dichloroethane is a colorless liquid with chloroform-like odor. Dichloroethane is a chlorinated hydrocarbon, generally used to produce vinyl chloride monomer, the major precursor of polyvinyl chloride (PVC).Dichloroethane is highly flammable, toxic and carcinogenic.Dichloroethane can be easily recycled and reused in the same facility for further use. Dichloroethane market is strongly depends on PVC market and construction industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dichloroethane (EDC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dichloroethane (EDC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dichloroethane (EDC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vinyl Chloride Monomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dichloroethane (EDC) include Dow Chemical, Occidental Chemical, SolVin, Formosa Plastics and INEOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dichloroethane (EDC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vinyl Chloride Monomer

Tetraethylenepentamine

Others

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PVC Market

Construction Industry

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dichloroethane (EDC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dichloroethane (EDC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dichloroethane (EDC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dichloroethane (EDC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical

Occidental Chemical

SolVin

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dichloroethane (EDC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dichloroethane (EDC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dichloroethane (EDC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dichloroethane (EDC) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dichloroethane (EDC) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dichloroethane (EDC) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

