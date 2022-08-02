Differential Pressure Transducer Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A differential pressure Transducer is a device which can sense the difference in the pressure between the particular terminals of a device, to which it is connected. Also, it is often used for the purpose of converting pressure into a signal of an analog electrical signal. It is a common but a very important and useful pressure measuring device in industrial instrumentation and control devices. A differential transducer is also known as a differential transmitter. There are various types of a differential pressure transducer, among which, the most commonly used differential pressure transducer is strain-gauge Wheatstone bridge pressure transducer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Differential Pressure Transducer in global, including the following market information:
Global Differential Pressure Transducer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Differential Pressure Transducer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Differential Pressure Transducer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Differential Pressure Transducer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pneumatic Differential Pressure Transducer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Differential Pressure Transducer include Johnson Controls, HDI Electronics, Kavlico, Siemens, Altheris Sensors & Controls, NXP Semiconductors, Honeywell International, Mamac System and Rixen Messtechnik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Differential Pressure Transducer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Differential Pressure Transducer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Differential Pressure Transducer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pneumatic Differential Pressure Transducer
Electronics Differential Pressure Transducer
Global Differential Pressure Transducer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Differential Pressure Transducer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil And Gas
Chemical
Metal And Mining
Automobile
Food & Beverage
Water And Wastewater Treatment
Global Differential Pressure Transducer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Differential Pressure Transducer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Differential Pressure Transducer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Differential Pressure Transducer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Differential Pressure Transducer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Differential Pressure Transducer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson Controls
HDI Electronics
Kavlico
Siemens
Altheris Sensors & Controls
NXP Semiconductors
Honeywell International
Mamac System
Rixen Messtechnik
Ashcroft
Omega Engineering
RDP Electronics
Emerson Electric
TROX
ABB
Dwyer Instruments
