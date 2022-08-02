Digital Binoculars Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital Binoculars is one such device which offers the convenience of a digital camera and a binocular in a single device. A Digital Binocular helps the user take a photo of what they exactly see from a binocular where the magnification of the camera is usually set at the same magnification level as the binocular itself. Some of the major applications of Digital Binoculars are in sports, bird watching, surveillance and defense.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Binoculars in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Binoculars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Binoculars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Binoculars companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Binoculars market was valued at 698.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 863 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 7X Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Binoculars include Bushnell Outdoor Products, Barska, ATN, Canon, Leupold & Stevens, Nikon, Ricoh Imaging and Meade Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Binoculars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Binoculars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Binoculars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 7X
8X
9X
Above 10X
Global Digital Binoculars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Binoculars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sports
Bird Watching
Surveillance
Defense
Global Digital Binoculars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Binoculars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Binoculars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Binoculars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Binoculars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Binoculars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bushnell Outdoor Products
Barska
ATN
Canon
Leupold & Stevens
Nikon
Ricoh Imaging
Meade Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Binoculars Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Binoculars Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Binoculars Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Binoculars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Binoculars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Binoculars Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Binoculars Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Binoculars Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Binoculars Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Binoculars Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Binoculars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Binoculars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Binoculars Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Binoculars Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Binoculars Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Binoculars Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Digital Binoculars Market Siz
