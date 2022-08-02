Digital Commerce Applications Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Growing internet connectivity is fueling the growth of the digital commerce applications market in North America. BFSI, travel and hospitality and manufacturing are the rapidly growing industry sectors in the region. Apart from this, the retail market is also moving ahead speedily due to the fast growing online grocery sales in North America. Customers in the region are also focused on finding the best prices in online shopping due to increasing shopping habits and changing lifestyles, which has resulted in the high growth of the digital commerce applications market in the North America region.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Commerce Applications in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Commerce Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Commerce Applications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Commerce Applications include Tata Consultancy Services, International Business Machines, Infosys, Salesforce, Cognizant Technology Solution, Oracle, Visa, Shopify and Digital Turbine and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Commerce Applications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Commerce Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Commerce Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Global Digital Commerce Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Commerce Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Telecom, Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Retail & CPG

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Travel & Hospitality

Energy, Resources & Utilities

Global Digital Commerce Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Commerce Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Commerce Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Commerce Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tata Consultancy Services

International Business Machines

Infosys

Salesforce

Cognizant Technology Solution

Oracle

Visa

Shopify

Digital Turbine

Tencent Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Commerce Applications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Commerce Applications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Commerce Applications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Commerce Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Commerce Applications Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Commerce Applications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Commerce Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Commerce Applications Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Commerce Applications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Commerce Applications Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Commerce Applications Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Commerce Applications Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

