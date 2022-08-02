Digital Games Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A video game is an electronic game that includes a video device for human interaction with the user interface of the game. PC monitor, mobile display and TV are used as a video device. The electronic systems used to play video games are known as platforms. Different platforms include PCs, consoles, TVs, mobile devices and others. Different types of games are available for different gaming platforms. The video games are available in two formats include digital and physical. The physical format is the one in which the game is played with the use of physical disc. While digital format is the one in which the game is played after downloading and requires no physical disc to play.

The global Digital Games market was valued at 195940 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 542710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Games include Behavior Interactive, Activision Blizzard, Asobo Studio, CCP, Changyou, Cryptic Studios, 4A Games, GameHouse and Electronic Arts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Games companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Digital

Physical

Private

Commercial

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Behavior Interactive

Activision Blizzard

Asobo Studio

CCP

Changyou

Cryptic Studios

4A Games

GameHouse

Electronic Arts

Gamelion

Konami

Microsoft

Nexon

Rovio Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment

Warner Bros

The Lego

GungHo Entertainment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Games Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Games Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Games Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Games Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Games Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Games Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Games Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Games Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Games Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Games Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Games Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Games Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Games Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Digital Games Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Digital

4.1.3 Physi

