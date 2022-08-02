Digital Maps Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital maps are a virtual image created by collecting data and formatting it into an image. It is also called as cartography. The process of collecting data and formatting it into a virtual image is called as digital formatting. Its main application is to create maps that can provide accurate information and representation about a particular area, road or any other point of interest. Digital maps evolved from the traditional paper maps such as Thomas Guide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Maps in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Maps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203529/global-digital-maps-2022-2028-470
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Maps market was valued at 14280 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indoor Maps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Maps include Apple, AutoNavi Holding, Google, Micello, Tom Tom, NavInfo, ArcGIS Online, Yahoo! and Maps, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Maps companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Maps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Maps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Indoor Maps
Outdoor Maps
Global Digital Maps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Maps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Navigation
Mobile And The Internet
Public Sector Agencies And Enterprise
Others
Global Digital Maps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Maps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Maps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Maps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
AutoNavi Holding
Micello
Tom Tom
NavInfo
ArcGIS Online
Yahoo!
Maps
Zenrin
WoNoBo
Bing Maps
GeoMapserver
MapQuest
MapSherpa
NearMap
OpenStreetMap
Inrix
Mapion
Mappy
Roadtrippers
WikiMapia
MapmyIndia
ViaMichelin
Magellan Navigation
Bhuvan
Baidu Maps
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Maps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Maps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Maps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Maps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Maps Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Maps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Maps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Maps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Maps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Maps Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Maps Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Maps Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Maps Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Digital Maps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Indoor Maps
4.1.3 Outdoor Maps
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Digital Maps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Digital Maps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027