Digital Maps Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital maps are a virtual image created by collecting data and formatting it into an image. It is also called as cartography. The process of collecting data and formatting it into a virtual image is called as digital formatting. Its main application is to create maps that can provide accurate information and representation about a particular area, road or any other point of interest. Digital maps evolved from the traditional paper maps such as Thomas Guide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Maps in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Maps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Maps market was valued at 14280 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indoor Maps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Maps include Apple, AutoNavi Holding, Google, Micello, Tom Tom, NavInfo, ArcGIS Online, Yahoo! and Maps, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Maps companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Maps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Maps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indoor Maps

Outdoor Maps

Global Digital Maps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Maps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Navigation

Mobile And The Internet

Public Sector Agencies And Enterprise

Others

Global Digital Maps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Maps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Maps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Maps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple

AutoNavi Holding

Google

Micello

Tom Tom

NavInfo

ArcGIS Online

Yahoo!

Maps

Zenrin

WoNoBo

Bing Maps

GeoMapserver

MapQuest

MapSherpa

NearMap

OpenStreetMap

Inrix

Mapion

Mappy

Roadtrippers

WikiMapia

MapmyIndia

ViaMichelin

Magellan Navigation

Bhuvan

Baidu Maps

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Maps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Maps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Maps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Maps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Maps Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Maps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Maps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Maps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Maps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Maps Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Maps Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Maps Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Maps Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Digital Maps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Indoor Maps

4.1.3 Outdoor Maps



