Digital Potentiometer Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital Potentiometer market is growing due to the increasing digitization and new technologies supported by digital potentiometer. The digital potentiometer or digiPOT are less exposed to vibration and physical tampering which increases demand for digital potentiometer among the users. These digital potentiometer can be used in place of mechanical potentiometer for various purposes such as sensor trimming, calibration, audio level control for matching line impedances. Digital potentiometer can also be used to adjust level in automotive electronics and in programmable power supplies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Potentiometer in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Potentiometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Potentiometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Potentiometer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Potentiometer market was valued at 234.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 313.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Volatile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Potentiometer include Ti, MaximIntegrated, Microchip, DFRobot and ADI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Potentiometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Potentiometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Potentiometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Volatile

Volatile

Global Digital Potentiometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Potentiometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Appliances

Communication Product

Automotive

Others

Global Digital Potentiometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Potentiometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Potentiometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Potentiometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Potentiometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Potentiometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ti

MaximIntegrated

Microchip

DFRobot

ADI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Potentiometer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Potentiometer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Potentiometer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Potentiometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Potentiometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Potentiometer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Potentiometer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Potentiometer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Potentiometer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Potentiometer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Potentiometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Potentiometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Potentiometer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Potentiometer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Potentiometer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Potentiometer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

