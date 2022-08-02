Digital Retinal Cameras Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital Retinal Cameras are devices which are used to capture images of the internal surface of the eye. Many of the digital retinal cameras have features like angiography imaging, angle variations, red-free and high-grade LCD monitors system with easy to use features. These devices also have Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) compatibility and EMR interfacing which enables to send these images to specialists at other location for consulting purpose. Digital retinal cameras provide a magnified view of the retina which is essential for the identification of various types of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinal detachment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Retinal Cameras in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Retinal Cameras companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Retinal Cameras market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hybrid Cameras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Retinal Cameras include Optovue, Topcon, Nidek, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Canon, CenterVue, Kowa and Optomed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Retinal Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hybrid Cameras

Mydriatic Cameras

Non Mydriatic Cameras

Retinopathy Of Prematurity Cameras

Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Optometrist & Ophthalmic Offices

Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Retinal Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Retinal Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Retinal Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Retinal Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Optovue

Topcon

Nidek

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Canon

CenterVue

Kowa

Optomed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Retinal Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Retinal Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Retinal Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Retinal Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Retinal Cameras Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Retinal Cameras Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Retinal Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Retinal Cameras Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Retinal Cameras Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Retinal Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Retinal Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Retinal Cameras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Retinal Cameras Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Retinal Cameras Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Retinal Cameras Companies

4 Sights by Product

