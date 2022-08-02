Dimpleplasty Treatment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dimpleplasty, is a minimally invasive procedure used to create dimples in the face, most commonly within the cheeks. Dimple surgery is performed with incisions in the mouth behind the area in the cheek where the dimples are created. A temporary self-absorbing suture is used to create the dimple within the cheek. The surgery typically takes 30 minutes and can be performed under local anesthesia. Dimples tend to accentuate a smile, thus increasing the perception of attractiveness, sociability and facial beauty. The presence of dimples is inherited in an autosomal dominant fashion. with the popularity of cosmetic surgery and celebrities with dimple has been raise the demand for Dimpleplasty treatment over the forecast period. Several techniques had been described for creation of cheek dimples depending on two main principles either to excise soft tissue or to use suturing technique. The presence of dimples is inherited in an autosomal dominant fashion. The cheek dimples are expressed on chromosome 16, with variable penetrance and ultimately parents with dimples will pass this to their children which propel the demand for the creation of facial dimples, and many females seek cosmetic surgeons to achieve facial dimple. The responsive attitude of patients and physicians toward new treatment options also helps to fuel the Dimpleplasty Treatment market over the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimpleplasty Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dimpleplasty Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Light Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dimpleplasty Treatment include Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Syneron Medical and Quanta Aesthetic Lasers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dimpleplasty Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Light Therapy

Laser Therapy

Others

Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dimpleplasty Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dimpleplasty Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

Syneron Medical

Quanta Aesthetic Lasers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dimpleplasty Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dimpleplasty Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dimpleplasty Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dimpleplasty Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Dimpleplasty Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimpleplasty Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dimpleplasty Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimpleplasty Treatment Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



