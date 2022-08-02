Diphenyl Oxide Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diphenyl oxide also known as DPO or diphenyl ether is a an organic compound with the chemical formula O(C6H5)2. Like other phenyl rings, diphenyl oxide is subject to various reactions like hydroxylation, halogenation, nitration, Friedel Crafts alkylation and sulfonation. Diphenyl oxide is a colorless sticky liquid with a pleasant odor. Diphenyl oxide may sink or float in water depending on its density. Freezing point of diphenyl oxide is approximately 81?F. Diphenyl Oxide is easily reactive with oxidizing materials. Diphenyl Oxide can be used as a heat transfer medium when mixed with biphenyl. Such a mixture is used as heat transfer medium due to its high temperature range. Production of polyamide and polyimide also involves the use of diphenyl oxide when used in the production of phenoxathiin. Moreover, diphyenyl oxide is also used as a flame retardant in the production and manufacturing of reinforced plastics and paints. Diphenyl oxide is a key product used as a raw material in the manufacturing of various industrial products namely fragrances, chemical intermediates, flame retardants and heat transfer fluids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diphenyl Oxide in global, including the following market information:
Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Diphenyl Oxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diphenyl Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Colorless Crystal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diphenyl Oxide include Eastman, Eurolabs, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, 2A Pharma Chem and Perfumers World, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diphenyl Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diphenyl Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Colorless Crystal
Liquid
Global Diphenyl Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Cosmetics
Others
Global Diphenyl Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diphenyl Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diphenyl Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diphenyl Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Diphenyl Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman
Eurolabs
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories
2A Pharma Chem
Perfumers World
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diphenyl Oxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diphenyl Oxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diphenyl Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diphenyl Oxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diphenyl Oxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diphenyl Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diphenyl Oxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diphenyl Oxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diphenyl Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diphenyl Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diphenyl Oxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diphenyl Oxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diphenyl Oxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diphenyl Oxide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Colorless Crystal
4.1
