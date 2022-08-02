Diphenyl Oxide Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diphenyl oxide also known as DPO or diphenyl ether is a an organic compound with the chemical formula O(C6H5)2. Like other phenyl rings, diphenyl oxide is subject to various reactions like hydroxylation, halogenation, nitration, Friedel Crafts alkylation and sulfonation. Diphenyl oxide is a colorless sticky liquid with a pleasant odor. Diphenyl oxide may sink or float in water depending on its density. Freezing point of diphenyl oxide is approximately 81?F. Diphenyl Oxide is easily reactive with oxidizing materials. Diphenyl Oxide can be used as a heat transfer medium when mixed with biphenyl. Such a mixture is used as heat transfer medium due to its high temperature range. Production of polyamide and polyimide also involves the use of diphenyl oxide when used in the production of phenoxathiin. Moreover, diphyenyl oxide is also used as a flame retardant in the production and manufacturing of reinforced plastics and paints. Diphenyl oxide is a key product used as a raw material in the manufacturing of various industrial products namely fragrances, chemical intermediates, flame retardants and heat transfer fluids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diphenyl Oxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203539/global-diphenyl-oxide-2022-2028-598

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Diphenyl Oxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diphenyl Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Colorless Crystal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diphenyl Oxide include Eastman, Eurolabs, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, 2A Pharma Chem and Perfumers World, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diphenyl Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Colorless Crystal

Liquid

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Cosmetics

Others

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diphenyl Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diphenyl Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diphenyl Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Diphenyl Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

Eurolabs

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

2A Pharma Chem

Perfumers World

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-diphenyl-oxide-2022-2028-598-7203539

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diphenyl Oxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diphenyl Oxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diphenyl Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diphenyl Oxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diphenyl Oxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diphenyl Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diphenyl Oxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diphenyl Oxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diphenyl Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diphenyl Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diphenyl Oxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diphenyl Oxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diphenyl Oxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diphenyl Oxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Colorless Crystal

4.1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-diphenyl-oxide-2022-2028-598-7203539

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022 Global Diphenyl (2,4,6-trimethylbenzoyl)- Phosphine Oxide(Photoinitiator-Tpo) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Diphenyl Oxide (DPO) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Diphenyl Oxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Diphenyl Oxide (DPO) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

