Disk Storage Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Disk storage system is considered as the secondary storage system after RAM in the computers. Hard disk drive as well as floppy disk drive are examples of secondary storage devices. Disk consists of a round plate wherein the data is encoded. This system offers productivity solutions such as real time compression, virtualization as well as delivering of the services. The exclusive forecast study by Persistence Market Research projects the future of this system by analyzing the global market for disk storage systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disk Storage Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Disk Storage Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disk Storage Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hard Disk Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disk Storage Systems include IBM, Dell, HP, EMC, Fujitsu, NetApp, Seagate, Micron and SanDisk, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disk Storage Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disk Storage Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Disk Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hard Disk Drive
Floppy Disk Drive
Global Disk Storage Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Disk Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Transportation
Automotive
Global Disk Storage Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Disk Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disk Storage Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disk Storage Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Dell
HP
EMC
Fujitsu
NetApp
Seagate
Micron
SanDisk
Intel
Astute Networks
Pure Storage
Quantum
Simplify IT
AdvizeX Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disk Storage Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disk Storage Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disk Storage Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disk Storage Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disk Storage Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disk Storage Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disk Storage Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disk Storage Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Disk Storage Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Disk Storage Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disk Storage Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disk Storage Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disk Storage Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
