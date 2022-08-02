Display Device Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The display is commonly associated with the output device that offers an information in the visual form. Next-generation display technologies are gaining popularity among both the manufacturers and the customers. Latest display technologies such as OLED, SED, laser TV, MEMS display, FLD, LPD, etc., are being focused on by manufacturers to offer better visual with high-resolution. Micro LED is also an emerging technology in the flat panel display. Manufacturers of smartphones and smart watches are constantly focusing on including micro LED technology. Some of the factors contributing towards the growth of micro LED technology is increasing demand for brighter and power-efficient display panels. However, the high cost of micro LED is the biggest challenge.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Display Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Display Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203547/global-display-device-2022-2028-934
Global Display Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Display Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Display Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LCD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Display Device include Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sony, HISENSE ELECTRIC, BenQ, TCL and Skyworth Electronics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Display Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Display Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Display Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LCD
LED
OLED
AMOLED
Others
Global Display Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Display Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Large Enterprises
Small Medium Enterprises
Global Display Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Display Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Display Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Display Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Display Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Display Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung
LG
Panasonic
Toshiba
Sony
HISENSE ELECTRIC
BenQ
TCL
Skyworth Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Display Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Display Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Display Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Display Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Display Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Display Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Display Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Display Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Display Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Display Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Display Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Display Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Display Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Display Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Display Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Display Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Display Device Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 LCD
4.1.3 LED
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Display Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wearable Device Display Panel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United State Wearable Device Display Panel Market Insights, Forecast to 2027