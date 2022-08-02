Display Device Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The display is commonly associated with the output device that offers an information in the visual form. Next-generation display technologies are gaining popularity among both the manufacturers and the customers. Latest display technologies such as OLED, SED, laser TV, MEMS display, FLD, LPD, etc., are being focused on by manufacturers to offer better visual with high-resolution. Micro LED is also an emerging technology in the flat panel display. Manufacturers of smartphones and smart watches are constantly focusing on including micro LED technology. Some of the factors contributing towards the growth of micro LED technology is increasing demand for brighter and power-efficient display panels. However, the high cost of micro LED is the biggest challenge.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Display Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Display Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Display Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Display Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Display Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LCD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Display Device include Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sony, HISENSE ELECTRIC, BenQ, TCL and Skyworth Electronics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Display Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Display Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Display Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LCD

LED

OLED

AMOLED

Others

Global Display Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Display Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises

Global Display Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Display Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Display Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Display Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Display Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Display Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung

LG

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sony

HISENSE ELECTRIC

BenQ

TCL

Skyworth Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Display Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Display Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Display Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Display Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Display Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Display Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Display Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Display Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Display Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Display Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Display Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Display Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Display Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Display Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Display Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Display Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Display Device Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 LCD

4.1.3 LED



