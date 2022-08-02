DisplayPort Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Growing use of embedded DisplayPorts has taken the industry to new heights. The proliferation of displays with 4K and higher resolution is also pushing the growth of DisplayPort market. Adoption of DisplayPort alternative mode in consumer electronics is the building point for the developing DisplayPort market, as the consumer electronics industry is also flourishing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DisplayPort in global, including the following market information:
Global DisplayPort Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DisplayPort Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five DisplayPort companies in 2021 (%)
The global DisplayPort market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Embedded DisplayPort Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DisplayPort include NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Lattice Semiconductor, Intel, ADLINK, Texas Instruments, Analogix Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DisplayPort manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DisplayPort Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DisplayPort Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Embedded DisplayPort
Wireless DisplayPort
Internal DisplayPort
Micro DisplayPort
MyDP/SlimPort
Mini DisplayPort
Global DisplayPort Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DisplayPort Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global DisplayPort Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DisplayPort Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DisplayPort revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DisplayPort revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies DisplayPort sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies DisplayPort sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NXP Semiconductors
STMicroelectronics
Lattice Semiconductor
Intel
ADLINK
Texas Instruments
Analogix Semiconductor
Advanced Micro Devices
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DisplayPort Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DisplayPort Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DisplayPort Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DisplayPort Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DisplayPort Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DisplayPort Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DisplayPort Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DisplayPort Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DisplayPort Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DisplayPort Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DisplayPort Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DisplayPort Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DisplayPort Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DisplayPort Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DisplayPort Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DisplayPort Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global DisplayPort Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Embedded DisplayPort
4.1.3 Wireless DisplayPort
4.1.4 Internal
