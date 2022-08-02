DisplayPort Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Growing use of embedded DisplayPorts has taken the industry to new heights. The proliferation of displays with 4K and higher resolution is also pushing the growth of DisplayPort market. Adoption of DisplayPort alternative mode in consumer electronics is the building point for the developing DisplayPort market, as the consumer electronics industry is also flourishing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DisplayPort in global, including the following market information:

Global DisplayPort Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global DisplayPort Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five DisplayPort companies in 2021 (%)

The global DisplayPort market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Embedded DisplayPort Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DisplayPort include NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Lattice Semiconductor, Intel, ADLINK, Texas Instruments, Analogix Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DisplayPort manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DisplayPort Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DisplayPort Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Embedded DisplayPort

Wireless DisplayPort

Internal DisplayPort

Micro DisplayPort

MyDP/SlimPort

Mini DisplayPort

Global DisplayPort Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DisplayPort Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global DisplayPort Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DisplayPort Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DisplayPort revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DisplayPort revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies DisplayPort sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies DisplayPort sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Lattice Semiconductor

Intel

ADLINK

Texas Instruments

Analogix Semiconductor

Advanced Micro Devices

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DisplayPort Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DisplayPort Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DisplayPort Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DisplayPort Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DisplayPort Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global DisplayPort Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DisplayPort Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DisplayPort Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DisplayPort Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global DisplayPort Sales by Companies

3.5 Global DisplayPort Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DisplayPort Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers DisplayPort Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DisplayPort Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DisplayPort Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DisplayPort Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global DisplayPort Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Embedded DisplayPort

4.1.3 Wireless DisplayPort

4.1.4 Internal

