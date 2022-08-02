Disposable Blood Bags Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blood bag systems are disposable bio-medical products designed for collection, storage, transportation, and transfusion of human blood and blood-derived products. Disposable plastic blood bags are utilized in hospitals, blood banks, government programs, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for collecting, storing, processing, and transporting blood collected during blood donation programs. The global disposable plastic blood bags market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and end user.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Blood Bags in global

Global Disposable Blood Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Blood Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Blood Bags companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Blood Bags market was valued at 249.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 390.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Collection Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Blood Bags include Poly Medicure, Grifols, Macopharma Bharat Transfusion Solution, Fresenius Kabi, TERUMO PENPOL, HLL Lifecare and Span Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Blood Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Blood Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Collection Bags

Transfer Bags

Global Disposable Blood Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Global Disposable Blood Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Disposable Blood Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Blood Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Blood Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Blood Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

key players include:

Poly Medicure

Grifols

Macopharma Bharat Transfusion Solution

Fresenius Kabi

TERUMO PENPOL

HLL Lifecare

Span Healthcare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Blood Bags Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Blood Bags Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Blood Bags Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Blood Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Blood Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disposable Blood Bags Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Blood Bags Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Blood Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Blood Bags Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disposable Blood Bags Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disposable Blood Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Blood Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Blood Bags Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Blood Bags Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Blood Bags Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Blood Bags Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

