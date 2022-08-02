Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Disposable medical device sensors are portable scanning devices, which are mainly used for patient monitoring and diagnosis of diseases. These sensors are used to measure breathing rates, heart rates, and body temperature. Moreover, disposable medical device sensors play a vital role in the identification of disease causing microbes such as virus, bacteria, and fungi.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Medical Device Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Medical Device Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Medical Device Sensors market was valued at 4535.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6619.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Strip Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Medical Device Sensors include Sensirion, STMicroelectronics, Smiths, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Measurement Specialties, Johnson & Johnson, Jant Pharmacal and Honeywell International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Medical Device Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Strip Sensors
Invasive Sensors
Ingestible Sensors
Implantable Sensors
Wearable Sensors
Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Medical Device Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Medical Device Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Medical Device Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Medical Device Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sensirion
STMicroelectronics
Smiths
Koninklijke Philips
Medtronic
Measurement Specialties
Johnson & Johnson
Jant Pharmacal
Honeywell International
Given Imaging
Gentag
GE Healthcare
Freescale Semiconductor
Analog Devices
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Medical Device Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Medical Device Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Medical Device Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Medical Device Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
