Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Disposable medical device sensors are portable scanning devices, which are mainly used for patient monitoring and diagnosis of diseases. These sensors are used to measure breathing rates, heart rates, and body temperature. Moreover, disposable medical device sensors play a vital role in the identification of disease causing microbes such as virus, bacteria, and fungi.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Medical Device Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Medical Device Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Medical Device Sensors market was valued at 4535.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6619.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Strip Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Medical Device Sensors include Sensirion, STMicroelectronics, Smiths, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Measurement Specialties, Johnson & Johnson, Jant Pharmacal and Honeywell International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Medical Device Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Strip Sensors

Invasive Sensors

Ingestible Sensors

Implantable Sensors

Wearable Sensors

Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Medical Device Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Medical Device Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Medical Device Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Medical Device Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sensirion

STMicroelectronics

Smiths

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Measurement Specialties

Johnson & Johnson

Jant Pharmacal

Honeywell International

Given Imaging

Gentag

GE Healthcare

Freescale Semiconductor

Analog Devices

