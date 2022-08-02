Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dissolved airfloatation is an operational process for thickening and clarification applications in water and wastewater treatment through the use of microscopic air bubbles as a driving force. Dissolved air floatation units are widely used in food processing applications, which tend to have water high in oil, fat, and grease content. There are mainly two types of dissolved airfloatation units, namely open tank DAF and plate pack DAF. Among these two, open tank DAFs are ideal for the treatment of wastewater, which is heavily loaded with solids. Plate pack DAFs are suited for low solid loading and high hydraulic rates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dissolved Airfloatation Unit in global, including the following market information:

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203555/global-dissolved-airfloatation-unit-2022-2028-904

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dissolved Airfloatation Unit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Tank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dissolved Airfloatation Unit include DMP, Evoqua Water Technologies, Water Tecnik, FRC Systems International, Alfa Laval, DAF, Pan America Environmental, Hyland Equipment and Ecologix Environmental Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dissolved Airfloatation Unit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open Tank

Plate Pack

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Mining

Automotive

Printing

Dairy Processing (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese)

Paper And Pulp

Metal Plating And Finishing

Beverage Factories (Breweries, Juice, Soda)

Food Processing And Packaging

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dissolved Airfloatation Unit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dissolved Airfloatation Unit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dissolved Airfloatation Unit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dissolved Airfloatation Unit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DMP

Evoqua Water Technologies

Water Tecnik

FRC Systems International

Alfa Laval

DAF

Pan America Environmental

Hyland Equipment

Ecologix Environmental Systems

WSI International

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dissolved-airfloatation-unit-2022-2028-904-7203555

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dissolved-airfloatation-unit-2022-2028-904-7203555

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Sales Market Report 2021

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

