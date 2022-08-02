Distance Measurement Sensor Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sensor is an object or a device made for a purpose to detect an occurrence of any event or change in the environmental condition and if found, provide a corresponding output. Broadly, Sensor is a transducer which intakes one kind of energy (mostly optical & electrical) to operate & gives different types of output. Today sensors are used in everyday life in every electronic product & with the advancement in technologies, the demand of instrumentation and automation has been increasing over the years and expected to grow further in the upcoming future with highest possible demand. One such product from this category is the distance measurement sensor. As the name itself defines that it is used in detecting or tracing the distance between two objects. In the present days, a sensor with high sensitivity is more preferred, the term sensitivity is used to find out the quality or the accuracy of the sensor. Currently, the distance measurement sensors are the combination of different technologies as ultrasonic, optical, capacitive, inductive and many more, selection of sensors are done as per the requirements which is usually based on the application, need for the accuracy, cost, size, distance of operation and life time. As for the short distance measurement application, proximity sensors are more suitable, LASER distance sensors are used for the application of long distance measurement purpose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distance Measurement Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Distance Measurement Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distance Measurement Sensor market was valued at 2907.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3661.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Infra-Red Led Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distance Measurement Sensor include Honeywell, Eaton, Balluff and Baumer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Distance Measurement Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Infra-Red Led

Capacitive Sensor

Inductive Sensor

Ultrasonic

Laser Diode

Photo Electric

Draw Wire

Image Sensor

Others

Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Robotics

Defense Aerospace & Intelligence

Automatic Identification

Packaging

Consumer Electronics

Automobiles

Others

Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distance Measurement Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distance Measurement Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Distance Measurement Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Distance Measurement Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Eaton

Balluff

Baumer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Distance Measurement Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Distance Measurement Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Distance Measurement Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Distance Measurement Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Distance Measurement Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Distance Measurement Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Distance Measurement Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Distance Measurement Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Distance Measurement Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Distance Measurement Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Distance Measurement Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Distance Measurement Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distance Measurement Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Distance Measurement Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

