Domestic Laundry Appliances Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Domestic laundry appliance is a machine or system which is used for washing cloth and clothes sheets. Use of domestic laundry appliances is not limited to washing only. These appliances are also used for cloth drying purposes. Global domestic laundry appliances market is segmented in to automatic washing machines, drying machines, other washing machines and electric smoothing irons. Introduction of new features in washing machine such large capacity, fast spin speeds, high energy consumption and digital display provides comfort and gives better experiences to user. Addition of such new features in laundry appliances further helps to boost the global domestic laundry appliances market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Domestic Laundry Appliances in global, including the following market information:
Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Domestic Laundry Appliances companies in 2021 (%)
The global Domestic Laundry Appliances market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic Washing Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Domestic Laundry Appliances include Sears Holdings, Whirlpool, GD Midea Holding, Haier, Bosch, Al Ghandi Electronics, LG Electronics, Miele & Cie and Electrolux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Domestic Laundry Appliances manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Automatic Washing Machines
Drying Machines
Other Washing Machines
Electric Smoothing Irons
Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private
Commercial
Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Domestic Laundry Appliances revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Domestic Laundry Appliances revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Domestic Laundry Appliances sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Domestic Laundry Appliances sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sears Holdings
Whirlpool
GD Midea Holding
Haier
Bosch
Al Ghandi Electronics
LG Electronics
Miele & Cie
Electrolux
Hitachi Appliances
Panasonic
Godrej & Boyce
Manar
Fagor Electrodomesticos
Fisher & Paykel Appliances
BC Hydro
Siemens
BSH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Domestic Laundry Appliances Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Domestic Laundry Appliances Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Domestic Laundry Appliances Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Domestic Laundry Appliances Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Domestic Laundry Appliances Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
