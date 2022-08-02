Door Frame Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Doors are an integral part of building a structure. A Door can?t be directly installed in wall, it needs a structure to hold it. That structure is door frame. Door frame is essentially a frame that supports the door. Door frames are of prime importance when security is the concern, often overlooked. The sturdiness of the whole door structure depends on its very foundation i.e. its frame. No matter how heavy the door is if the lock is installed in flimsy frame it can easily be kicked down by someone intending to do so. Locks and dead bolts rely on the door jamb support. Thus choosing the right frame is an important part of ensuring that the doors are securely attached. The most commonly used door frames are wooden frames. Wood is the cheapest and fastest available material for making door frames. Wood is vulnerable to splintering and weakens over time. It can break under pressure. Door frame materials are classified by ability to transfer heat into and out of a house. Metal being an excellent conductor of heat can easily act as a very effective thermal bridge. Whereas on the contrary, wood being an insulator does a pretty good job of keeping heat in or out of the house. A basic door frame consists of two jambs and the lintel. Jambs run vertically parallel on either side of the door and lintel forms the crosspiece at the top and the sill forming part of the threshold on the floor. Different shapes and materials can alter the strength of the door frame. Rectangular door frames offer a strong support structure. Changes in the wrong places can make the frame weaker.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Door Frame in global, including the following market information:
Global Door Frame Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203567/global-door-frame-2022-2028-717
Global Door Frame Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Door Frame companies in 2021 (%)
The global Door Frame market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Door Frame include Andersen, Formosa Plastics, Jeld-Wen, Masonite International, Pella, VELUX, YKK AP, Fortune Brands Home & Security and The Marvin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Door Frame manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Door Frame Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Door Frame Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wood
Aluminium
Hollow Steel
Hollow Steel Filled With Grout
Vinyl
Fiberglass
Global Door Frame Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Door Frame Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Door Frame Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Door Frame Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Door Frame revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Door Frame revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Door Frame sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Door Frame sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Andersen
Formosa Plastics
Jeld-Wen
Masonite International
Pella
VELUX
YKK AP
Fortune Brands Home & Security
The Marvin
Ply Gem
Harvey Building Products
Therma-Tru Doors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Door Frame Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Door Frame Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Door Frame Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Door Frame Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Door Frame Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Door Frame Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Door Frame Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Door Frame Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Door Frame Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Door Frame Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Door Frame Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Door Frame Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Door Frame Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Frame Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Door Frame Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Frame Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Door Frame Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wood
4.1.3 Aluminium
4.1.4 Hollow Steel
4.1.5 Hollow Steel Filled With
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Door Frame Metal Detector Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2022 Global Window and Door Frame Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Window and Door Frame Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Door Frame Metal Detector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028