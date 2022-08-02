Drinkable Peanut Powder Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drinkable peanut powder is a product that is prepared by crushing roasted peanuts, in order to remove natural oils. The remaining particles are then grounded into fine powder that contains 85% less fat and 50% fewer calories in comparison to regular peanut butter. Consumers prefer plant-based proteins over animal-based proteins. Demand for healthy beverages is significantly high, especially for drinkable peanut powder products. This is attributed to high protein content and health benefits that drinkable peanut powder products offer. Thus, food manufacturers are developing peanut powder-based beverages that are rich in protein and low in fat content with fewer calories. Governments of various countries support production of organic, natural, and non-GMO foods and beverages. The inclination of consumers towards nutritious and functional foods and beverages has created a positive platform for drinkable peanut powder, due to its plant-based natural protein content.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drinkable Peanut Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Drinkable Peanut Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drinkable Peanut Powder market was valued at 471.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 567.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soluble (Powder) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drinkable Peanut Powder include The J.M. Smucker, Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts, Santa Cruz, Bell Research, Peanut Butter, The Tru-Nut, Sukrin, Protein Plus and BetterBody Foods and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drinkable Peanut Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soluble (Powder)

Insoluble (Particle)

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Super Market & Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retailing

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drinkable Peanut Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drinkable Peanut Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drinkable Peanut Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Drinkable Peanut Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The J.M. Smucker

Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts

Santa Cruz

Bell Research

Peanut Butter

The Tru-Nut

Sukrin

Protein Plus

BetterBody Foods

Nutrinity Foundation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drinkable Peanut Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drinkable Peanut Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drinkable Peanut Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drinkable Peanut Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

