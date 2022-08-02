Drive-By-Wire Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rise in the advanced technologies and innovations in the automotive technology enables create lucrative opportunities for the companies which are plunged in the automotive industry. Drive-by-Wire technology is an advanced vehicle control methodology, it is incorporation of mechanical linkages within vehicle. The technology replaces traditional mechanical control systems with electrical control systems using the electromechanical actuators and human machine interfaces steering and pedal. The components such as steering columns, pumps, shafts, belts, master cylinders, vacuum servos are eliminated from the vehicle. The safety can be enhanced by providing the computer controlled systems such as adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, and lane assist systems. Increased capability due to fault diagnosis and monitoring. Purely electromechanical devices enables elimination of environmental hazardous hydraulic fluids. It enables reduce maintenance cost. Reduction in mechanical complexity. Ergonomics can be improved by the range of force and movement required by the driver. Drive-by-Wire system massively entered in to automotive market. The system contains electromagnetic actuators which enables modulate the quantity of fuel to be introduced into the cylinder. The advanced technologies and rapid innovations enables create opportunities for the companies. The global Drive-by-Wire market anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR as well as annual growth rate over the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drive-By-Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Drive-By-Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drive-By-Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Drive-By-Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drive-By-Wire market was valued at 17840 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24740 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acceleration By Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drive-By-Wire include Bosch, Peugeot, Audi, Danaher Motion, Nissan, TORC Robotics, RLP Engineering, TRW and SKF and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drive-By-Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drive-By-Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drive-By-Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acceleration By Wire

Brake By Wire

Steering By Wire

Shift By Wire

Park By Wire

Global Drive-By-Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drive-By-Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Global Drive-By-Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drive-By-Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drive-By-Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drive-By-Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drive-By-Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drive-By-Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Peugeot

Audi

Danaher Motion

Nissan

TORC Robotics

RLP Engineering

TRW

SKF

Mobil Elektronik

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drive-By-Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drive-By-Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drive-By-Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drive-By-Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drive-By-Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drive-By-Wire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drive-By-Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drive-By-Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drive-By-Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drive-By-Wire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drive-By-Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drive-By-Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drive-By-Wire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drive-By-Wire Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drive-By-Wire Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drive-By-Wire Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Drive-By-Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acceleration By Wire

4.1.3 Brake By Wi

