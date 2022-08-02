Driver Assisting Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Major automobile manufacturers have introduced driver assistance systems in passenger cars to provide improved driving experience with high safety, higher performance, increased accessibility and eco-friendly models. Automatic driver assistance system (ADAS) is one of the fastest growing markets in automotive sector. With the increase in vehicle fleet globally, the total number of road mishaps, accidents and casualties have increased. This has brought the attention of automobile manufacturers and governments towards the vehicle and road safety. The technological segmentation of ADAS market gives parking/reversing assistance, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), night vision, LDWS, heads-up display, e-call telematics, drowsiness monitor, distance warning system, blind spot and adaptive front lighting. The growth in demand for high-end cars coupled with safety regulations is driving the market for ADAS. The ADAS market is dominated by TPMS, LDWS and park assist systems in terms of volume while in revenue terms drowsiness monitor, ACC, and TPMS are leading technologies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Driver Assisting Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Driver Assisting Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Driver Assisting Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
TPMS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Driver Assisting Systems include Continental, Denso, Bosch, Valeo, Gentex, Autoliv, Delphi Automotive, Elektrobit and Ficosa International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Driver Assisting Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Driver Assisting Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Driver Assisting Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
TPMS
LDWS
Park Assist Systems
Global Driver Assisting Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Driver Assisting Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Global Driver Assisting Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Driver Assisting Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Driver Assisting Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Driver Assisting Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Continental
Denso
Bosch
Valeo
Gentex
Autoliv
Delphi Automotive
Elektrobit
Ficosa International
Freescale Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Driver Assisting Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Driver Assisting Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Driver Assisting Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Driver Assisting Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Driver Assisting Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Driver Assisting Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Driver Assisting Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Driver Assisting Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Driver Assisting Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Driver Assisting Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Driver Assisting Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Driver Assisting Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Driver Assisting Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
