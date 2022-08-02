Driverless Car Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In today?s world, rise in technological advancements in automobile industry is resulting into development of self-driving cars also known as autonomous cars which are capable of sensing its surroundings and obstacles while driving on road and navigating without any human interaction. Driverless car software is pre-installed control systems in the car which can analyse the data collected by sensors installed in a car to distinguish between different cars and other vehicles on the road. This software helps to decide a path to the destination. This software is computed with variety of techniques such as GPS, radar, odometry and LiDAR to detect their surroundings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Driverless Car Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Driverless Car Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Driverless Car Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-Autonomous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Driverless Car Software include Google, BlackBerry, Nvidia, Baidu, Apple, Intel, NuTonomy, Bosch and FiveAI. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Driverless Car Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Driverless Car Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Driverless Car Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Global Driverless Car Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Driverless Car Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Global Driverless Car Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Driverless Car Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Driverless Car Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Driverless Car Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google

BlackBerry

Nvidia

Baidu

Apple

Intel

NuTonomy

Bosch

FiveAI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Driverless Car Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Driverless Car Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Driverless Car Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Driverless Car Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Driverless Car Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Driverless Car Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Driverless Car Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Driverless Car Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Driverless Car Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Driverless Car Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Driverless Car Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Driverless Car Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Driverless Car Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

