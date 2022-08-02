Drug Eluting Beads Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drug eluting bead is a therapy for the treatment of hypervascuarized tumours. Drug eluting bead allows for embolization and local release of chemotherapy in the treatment of hepatic malignancy through the intra-arterial delivery of microscopes. Drug eluting bead provides an alternative therapeutic option in unresectable tumours. Drug eluting beads are widely used in primary and liver dominant metastatic disease of the liver. Drug eluting beads improves the safety and efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The drug eluting bead is given through the catheter directly to the liver tumor. Giving chemotherapy with the bead is more beneficial, as the chemotherapy is gradually released from the beads. Slowly released chemotherapy from the bead destroys the tumor over a greater period of time. Drug eluting beads are new embolic agents that allows the continuous release of chemotherapeutic agents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drug Eluting Beads in global, including the following market information:

Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Drug Eluting Beads companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drug Eluting Beads market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oncozene Beads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drug Eluting Beads include Biocompatibles, BTG International, Merit Medical Systems, CeloNova BioSciences, ABK Biomedical, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems and Surefire Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drug Eluting Beads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drug Eluting Beads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oncozene Beads

Quadra Sphere

LC Beads

Others

Global Drug Eluting Beads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Drug Eluting Beads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drug Eluting Beads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drug Eluting Beads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drug Eluting Beads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Drug Eluting Beads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biocompatibles

BTG International

Merit Medical Systems

CeloNova BioSciences

ABK Biomedical

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Surefire Medical

Terumo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drug Eluting Beads Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drug Eluting Beads Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drug Eluting Beads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drug Eluting Beads Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drug Eluting Beads Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drug Eluting Beads Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drug Eluting Beads Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drug Eluting Beads Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drug Eluting Beads Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drug Eluting Beads Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drug Eluting Beads Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug Eluting Beads Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drug Eluting Beads Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug Eluting Beads Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Siz

