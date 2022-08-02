Drug Repurposing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drug repurposing or re-profiling has been the hallmark to bring strong business growth and the trend is being followed by majority of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Among all biologics approved in the U.S. during 2007-2009, 30-40% of them were the drugs repurposed or repositioned. National Institute of Health (NIH), U.S. Department of Health defines drug repurposing as discovering new uses for approved drugs to provide the quickest possible transition from bench to bedside. Drug repurposing opens up various opportunities to answer current unmet medical needs to come up with cost-effective solutions to expensive drug development process. Repurposing or re-profiling of drugs which are suspended due to lack of efficacy or specificity can be a good start over for further development for new indication. Finding new indications for already studied drugs can benefit patients by getting quick access to new treatment choices and also to developer by saving time and money while maintaining its original IP protection. For many expensive indications such as cancer, scrutinizing for anti-cancer activity among dozens of off-patent drugs that have already established their safety is a powerful method opted by majority of the big pharma companies. However, repurposing is not a new strategy and there are bunch of drugs which are repositioned or repurposed, some of them are Raloxifene (approved for treatment of osteoporosis in 2007, originally indicated for breast cancer treatment), Thalidomide (repositioned for use in treatment of leprosy and multiple myeloma in 2006), Rapamycin (repurposed in 1999 for prevention of organ transplant rejection), Sildenafil (originally approved for erectile dysfunction and recently got approved for treatment of angina) and many others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drug Repurposing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Drug Repurposing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drug Repurposing market was valued at 25280 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30620 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oncology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drug Repurposing include Astellas Pharma, Biovista, Novartis, AbbVie, Pfizer, Allergan and NuMedii, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drug Repurposing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drug Repurposing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Drug Repurposing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oncology

CNS Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Others

Global Drug Repurposing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Drug Repurposing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Drug Repurposing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Drug Repurposing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drug Repurposing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drug Repurposing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Astellas Pharma

Biovista

Novartis

AbbVie

Pfizer

Allergan

NuMedii

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drug Repurposing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drug Repurposing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drug Repurposing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drug Repurposing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drug Repurposing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drug Repurposing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drug Repurposing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drug Repurposing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drug Repurposing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Drug Repurposing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug Repurposing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drug Repurposing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug Repurposing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Drug Repurposing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028



